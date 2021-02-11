5 Reasons Why It’s Never Too Late to Invest in Bitcoin

Investment is a huge part of our lives. For some, it is a mean to get your hands on some quick cash while others invest to secure their future, pensions or to increase their “wealth” in the long run. Investment market offers a lot of possibilities and a lot of things to invest in.

What has got everyone’s attention lately is the cryptocurrency market and Bitcoin as its leader and the most famous crypto of all. The crypto market exploded in the past six months and as a result of that everyone is choosing to invest here. There are people like you and me and people who invest on an institutional level. Some look for a quick return thanks to rising in the prices of crypto while others plan and expect even bigger returns thanks to trends and predictions.

Whatever the reason for investing in crypto, most of you will probably ask one question – Is it too late to invest in Bitcoin?! When it comes to investing it’s never too late for anything, especially when it’s crypto in question. Here you will find the reasons why it isn’t too late and why you should hop aboard the crypto train and join the rest of us who reap the benefits of it.

Now let us tell you why it still isn’t too late to invest in Bitcoin!

1. The numbers

Thanks to some research we managed to find out that 4.7 billion people have the internet and use it regularly. Now out of that number, 1% of people have coin based accounts and who own Bitcoin as a form of currency. Thanks to these numbers it is safe to say that there is still time and that is still early when it comes to crypto investments. One more piece of information is that out of the 47 million people holding Bitcoin, only 2% used it daily as a form of payment. Another thing on top of all this is the increase in interest when it comes to Bitcoin, especially in the last six or so months. That interest is measured through people like you and me, but also through other influential and institutional investors.

2. The move

Bitcoin is always moving in a repeating cycle. It goes up and down, up and down and throughout that movement it always attracts new users. Whenever the price soars there is a surge in new interests and users, and when it goes down people decide to leave, but they don’t all leave. Let’s say that with every price drop around 85-90% of new users decide to dump crypto, it still receives a 10-15% constant increase which is remarkable. So whenever you analyze the move of Bitcoin it moves in spikes and the thing to note is that every new spike so far was bigger than the previous one. For your information, the spike we see today is nearing the one in 2017 and there are clear indicators that it might surpass it.

3. The charts and predictions

Some of the most famous analysts all agree on one thing – money transacted on Bitcoin and Ethereum have spiked to $2.6 trillion in 2020 and it is still rising. The rise is predicted to continue this year as well and it will explode exponentially. As a comparison, the transaction of these crypto’s in 2020 has surpassed the transaction volume that PayPal had in the same period by nearly 3 times.

4. The Big Guys

Previously we mentioned that there are two types of investors – the ones like you and me and institutional investors aka The Big Guys. These types of investors don’t bother with buying Bitcoin worth a few thousand dollars like us, nor do they opt for big investments that weigh a few millions of USD. The Big Guys work a bit differently than us. They turn to the futures market. Here, they buy or sell something for a certain price in the future, or even simpler explained they bet on the price of Bitcoin going up or down in future and whoever wins has to pay the other one the difference. Now when you know this then you should also know that these institutional investors have been rather bullish especially in the last months in 2020 and predicted the prices of Bitcoin skyrocketing.

5. Rise in confidence

When it comes to investing in Bitcoin we saw that a great deal of these institutional investors sat by the sidelines and watched the show with Bitcoin and crypto in general developing. Don’t get me wrong those guys aren’t cowards, they are just smart. Why learn from your mistakes when you could use someone else’s? We analyzed the activities in the exchanges and what we saw is that CME exchange activity jumped and surpassed other exchanges where we as regular guys did our business. If you don’t know the CME exchange is mostly used by institutions and the rise in the crypto activity there means that The Big Guys have decided to act because they know that something is going on. When you combine this info with the fact that they are investing in Bitcoin with the prediction that the price of it will continue to rise, then this is a clear signal that you shouldn’t miss on the chance to invest.

So after all things said, and considered this should be a clear indicator of the things standing now. The picture is pretty clear and there shouldn’t be any doubts for the future of Bitcoin and crypto in general. So far everything predicted and indicated is on point which is why we also believe that the future state will not change drastically. If you are thinking about investing in Bitcoin we believe that it can be a sure bet for the foreseeable future and based on what we shared here the risks aren’t exactly none existing but they are pretty low at best.

To make sure you are informed to the full extent try and look for any of these indicators for yourself. Compare these charts and movements side by side and you will see what we mean. Bitcoin has the potential to be the biggest investment in future. Best of luck to you all and see you on the market!