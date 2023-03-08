2023 Guides: New Arrive Popular Werewolf Romance List

The world of paranormal fiction has seen a surge in popularity in recent years, and werewolf romance is one such example of this trend. The genre is characterized by the inclusion of various paranormal elements such as fated pairs, packs, the Moon Goddess, Alpha and Luna, and even the interaction between Royalty and humans. These elements are combined to create a unique and thrilling experience for readers who crave suspense and excitement.

But don’t be fooled into thinking that werewolf romance is just about romance. It is a genre that also includes elements of action and fantasy, with characters possessing unique abilities and fighting scenes that are sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats. This combination of romance, action, and fantasy is what makes werewolf romance such a popular genre among readers.

In summary, werewolf romance is a genre that has captivated readers with its unique blend of paranormal elements, thrilling action, and epic love stories. It is a genre that offers something for everyone, whether you’re a fan of romance, fantasy, or action. So why not dive into the world of werewolf romance and experience the excitement for yourself?

New Year does not only mean new resolutions. It also means new books and stories! Finding a worthwhile read this year? Worry not! Let us see the arrivals of new paranormal romance books list 2023 has to offer.

As time passes by, the werewolf genre still is one of the genres that is considered undying. Every year, the number of readers searching for werewolf romance is still high and werewolf books are pretty much in demand.

So if you love the werewolf genre and are looking for new books, you’ve come to the perfect place! Hooked? Find out werewolf books that fit your taste here. Below is the list of werewolf books that have just arrived this 2023.

4 New Arrive Werewolf Romance Books 2023

1. True Luna

Author: TessaLilly

Blurb:

Emma Parker, this wolf romance book’s protagonist, and the former Beta’s daughter celebrated her 18th birthday and awakened her wolf. Since she was the Beta’s daughter, she grew up close with the current Alpha and with her brother, who is the Beta of the pack.

When she found out that her mate was none other than Logan, the current Alpha and her best friend, she was overjoyed. She can fulfill her duties and be the Luna of her Pack. But Logan was against her being Luna. She was just 18, too young and weak to be responsible for the pack and Logan said that he will prefer Sienna as his Luna. Emma had no other choice but to accept his rejection.

But rejection merely is just words and in this wolf romance book, Emma and Logan can still feel each other through their mate bond. What would happen if the two acknowledge each other? What if Emma wasn’t weak? Will Logan realize that she is his True Luna?

This Lycan werewolf romance book will not disappoint you so read this book right now！

2. The Rejected Luna’s Prince

Author: Aurora Archer

Blurb:

Willa’s dream came true when she discovered that her mate is the future Alpha of their pack and her long-time crush. Nolan was every girl’s dream husband and yet, he accepted Willa, a nobody, and marked her, announcing that she was his mate.

At the refreshing start of this werewolf romance book, it seems that the Moon Goddess had different plans for our protagonist.

A year later, Nolan’s birthday was fast approaching. Camilia, Nolan’s ex-girlfriend came over to help and later, Will caught them having s*x. But Nolan apologized and Willa, this werewolf book’s main character, forgave him, thinking that it must be a mistake. She soon found out that she was pregnant and joy replaced the bitter feelings she felt in her heart.

On Nolan’s 21st birthday, Willa was rejected in front of everybody. Alpha Dracos was also present that day and ever since he was drawn to Willa.

Years later, Willa’s child had grown up and Dracos happens to meet Willa again. What does destiny has in store for them? Keep reading this wolf romance book and find out if Willa will find her happiness or if will she still be stuck with the remnants of yesterday.

3. Alpha’s First Love

Author: Steph

Blurb:

This wolf romance book started when Miraj, the former princess of the werewolves was enslaved together with her parents. They ran away when they were suddenly attacked by rogues. Alpha Leon offered them shelter. Little did they know that Alpha Leon would use this to his advantage and imprison the King and Queen and make Miraj their pack slave.

This werewolf romance book’s male lead, Alexander, Miraj’s former lover and the Alpha of the strongest pack pfy the kingdom visited Alpha Leon’s pack and took Miraj with him. Miraj recognized her as his mate but he only looked at her with eyes filled with hatred.

Knowing that her parents’ life is in the hands of Alexander, her mate, Miraj stood firm and bear with all the pain. But Alexander locked her in the dungeon and after obtaining the chance to escape, Miraj.

The truth will eventually come to light. Will Miraj persuade Alexander that her family had no fault and instead, they were the victims? Will Alexander believe her? Will love blossom again between these two wretched souls?

To find out more, read this wolf romance book!

4. The Alpha’s Slave Mate

Author: DiamondLee

Blurb:

The character of this werewolf book, Eleonore Stark, was living a peaceful life when they were attacked. The capturers killed her parents, along with their pack members. The women were spared and the younger ones were taken away to be sold as slaves. The wolf romance book’s main character’s mate, Zane Mackane was the reason behind Eleonore Pack’s demise. He went to the auction to see the goods himself and happened to catch sight of Eleonore. He knew right away that she was her mate.

Mate or not, Zane already had his interest in her. Although, it would be perfect if she wasn’t a slave. Finding it advantageous for him to keep her, he bought Eleonore and she became his s*x slave.

Since he can’t accept her as his mate, he can’t still let her go because she will be his weakness. Zane cursed the Moon Goddess for giving him a slave as a mate.

Now sold as a sex slave to none other than the person who caused the fall of her pack, Eleonore vowed to get revenge. But discovering that she was his mate, will Eleonore succeed with her revenge? Or will she succumb to the mate bond?

This is a rated-18 werewolf romance book involving a cruel and ruthless Alpha and a revenge-driven she-wolf who was his mate. Read with caution as you explore the story filled with hate, lust, and revenge.