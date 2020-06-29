Online Casinos for Beginners

At the turn of the millennium, if you wanted to take up gambling you could simply find your nearest casino on Google, punch the address into your satnav and be sat at the roulette table in an hour or so. In terms of choice, most people were limited to the physical options nearby.

Now, almost everyone has access to thousands of world-leading casinos from their laptop, mobile device or tablet. Online casinos have completely revolutionised the gambling market, leaving players with more choice than ever before.

It’s not just the choice of supplier either that can be appealing for players, it’s also the choice of gaming options. Online casinos pack in way more variety than your average land-based casino, but all that choice can be confusing for new players.

If you’re looking to enjoy some online blackjack, roulette or poker and are feeling a little bit overwhelmed by all the choice of offer, this is the article for you. Below we’ll walk you through everything you need to know about selecting the right online casino for your needs.

How to pick the right casino

With literally thousands of online casinos to choose from it can maddening looking for the right place to start. There are four things that you need to focus on if you are going to find an online casino that suits your needs.

Gaming options: What is it that you’re looking to play online? Are you into the classic table games of roulette and blackjack or do you want the relatively modern vibe of whizzing and whirring slot machines? Is it a little bit of both? Or are you actually more interested in playing poker?

Ask yourself these questions before signing up for any site and make sure you search for an online casino that specialises in your interests.

Security: Every reputable online casino in the world offers some form of customer care, but there is no replacement for a physical complaints desk. Therefore, you need to prioritise an online casino with trusted and respected customer service.

It is important for you to know that your money is in safe hands.

Player base: It’s also important to consider what type of players you will be coming up against when you sign-up for a site. You don’t want to join up to an online casino as a novice and get absolutely rinsed by a swarm of experienced players.

Check out some gambling forums or Reddit before you sign-up to a specific site and see what players are saying about the site’s skill level. If you’re a beginner pick out a site with a similarly inexperienced playing base to keep things light and fun.

Bonuses: In a market as saturated as online gambling, individual providers must do more and more to attract new customers. One sure fire way of getting extra sign-ups is to offer new players enticing bonuses.

Find a decent comparison site that lists all the latest sign-up offers at various online casinos to make sure you don’t miss out on any great offers.

How to sign-up

Signing up for an online casino is a little more complicated than signing up for your regular run of the mill gaming site. Regulators require gaming operators to “know your customer,” which means you’ll need to fill out forms and present certain information to verify eligibility and who you are.

In addition to that you’ll need to enter your bank details and provide some form of evidence to verify your address. This is all part of the security process at online casinos that prevent people creating multiple accounts and stop minors from playing illegally.

After you’ve navigated all that your last decision is what username to go under. This will most likely be the most difficult stage of the sign-up process as you’ll waste so much time thinking of a witty username that’s already taken!

Picking your perfect game

You might have watched someone playing poker on TV or seen a great blackjack scene in a movie and thought ‘that’s the game for me’. But you never really know until you give it a try, the game that seems glamorous on TV could be dull and boring when you play it.

To get a gauge on what might suit you, here are a few playing styles that are suited to specific casino games at Draft Kings.

Passive: Do you like to enjoy something without ever getting too involved in it? Are you a fan of aesthetics who is there more for the ride than the experience? If you are then slot machines could be ideal for you.

These shining, futuristic games suit the novice player perfectly and can be played with little to no experience. If you’re a passive player and just want to relax, spin the reels.

Studious: Maybe you’re someone who takes everything in life you do as seriously as possible. Whether it’s buying a car or taking up a new hobby, you leave no stone unturned in your search for knowledge.

This type of dedication to detail makes you the ideal poker player. The game is full of intricacies and details with so much to learn that you’ll never grow tired of research.

Impulsive: Is gambling about blowing off steam for you? Do you want the highs of a big win and the potential low of a sudden loss? If you live for that type of jeopardy and fear then roulette is the high stakes game you need.

Betting on red or black is as high-octane as it gets, so if you’re a thrill-seeker, give the roulette wheel a spin.

Summing up

Finding the right online casino can be a daunting task, but if you do your research and find out what piques your interest then you’ll be playing with a great provider in no time at all. Also, don’t worry if your first pick doesn’t work out, there are plenty of proverbial fish in the sea, so it’s only a matter of time before you sing-up to your ideal online casino.