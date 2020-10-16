Why Online Gambling Has Exploded During the Pandemic – 2020 Guide

The COVID19 pandemic has certainly brought about many unprecedented changes the world over. National lockdowns saw working from home become the new normal and in many areas of the world, online shopping boomed as non-essential stores closed to reduce the spread of the virus. Another area that has been highly affected by the novel coronavirus is entertainment. With people spending more time than ever at home and cinemas, arcades, casinos and other entertainment centers closed to the public for the time being, people have turned to the internet to find ways to pass the time and have fun. This has led to an increase in online casino gambling.

Why Online Casinos?

Even before the pandemic, online casinos were becoming increasingly popular. Playing your favorite casino games online affords much more freedom and flexibility compared to visiting a brick and mortar casino. There’s no need to worry about opening times, dress codes, or whether or not a table is going to be full when you want to play – all you need to do is log into the website or app from the comfort of your own home and enjoy playing poker, blackjack, roulette or any other casino game that you favor. So, it’s no surprise that online gambling exploded even further during the COVID19 pandemic; here are just some reasons why.

Casino Closures:

For many people whose pastime is visiting a casino, their only option during national lockdown and quarantine periods was to play online. With lockdown rules around the world ordering entertainment venues like casinos to close down temporarily in order to prevent people from mixing together unnecessarily, those who frequented their local casinos were left with no choice but to enjoy their favorite casino games online instead.

Boredom:

Lockdown and stay-at-home orders left many people feeling bored and out of sorts. With people out of work, working from home, or temporarily taking time off from their jobs, it was essential that they found a way to pass the time while stuck inside. During the peak of the pandemic, many restaurants, bars and other venues were closed to the public leaving individuals with little to do in terms of fun and entertainment. So it’s no surprise that online gambling grew in popularity as people searched for something fun to do that was safe to do from home.

Ease of Access:

According to USGamblingSites.com, there are certainly plenty of great online casinos to choose from. Players have their pick of a wide range of online casino options that have been in the industry for several decades, are trusted to pay out quickly and protect customer data, and offer a great range of new player bonuses for those who are signing up for the first time. As people looked for something to do while staying at home, finding an online casino to play at was easier than ever.

Learn a New Skill:

For many people, lockdown periods came as a great opportunity to learn something new. And some people decided that this would be a good time for them to learn how to play a certain casino game, like poker or blackjack, or brush up on their existing skills. Thanks to the easy access to online casinos and the option to play from the safety of home, this provided many people with the option to spend their newfound spare time learning a new game or getting better at the games that they already play.

Money:

For some people, online gambling was a way to try and increase their income during the pandemic. With COVID19 leading to job losses and career insecurity, it’s no surprise that many people decided to try and win some money to supplement their income by playing casino games that they are good at. While playing casino games might not be a guaranteed way to boost your income, there is certainly a chance to win with any game that you play whether you enjoy card games, roulette or slots. In addition, many people who enjoy casino gambling but were left with a reduced income during the pandemic turned to online casinos to take advantage of lower-stakes compared to brick and mortar casinos.

Mental Health:

Many online casinos offer the option to socialize and chat with other players and for many people who were at home alone during quarantine periods, this was an ideal way to stay social and look after their mental health. Loneliness hit an all-time high during the peak of the pandemic as people were told not to meet up with family and friends in order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. For people living alone, online gambling became a way to not only have fun and pass the time but also a method of keeping in contact with the outside world and making new like-minded friends online.

If You’re Considering Gambling Online:

Online casino gambling can be a fun pastime and a great way to have fun and stay entertained if you are staying at home due to COVID19. However, there are a few key things to consider before you get started to ensure that your experience is an enjoyable one. First of all, it’s important to do your research when choosing a casino to play online. Look at comparison sites and read reviews to ensure that you are choosing to play at a reputable, trusted and regulated site. You should also consider your budget and determine how much you can comfortably afford to spend at an online casino each week or month. If you are worried about going over your budget, many online casinos offer the option to set deposit limits to make it easier for you to control your spending and gamble responsibly. Finally, consider the range of games that the online casino offers and make sure that the ones you want to play are available.

During the COVID19 pandemic, online casino gambling has been a popular outlet for those who enjoy casino games or were looking for a way to stay entertained at home and socialize with others.