Optimal Proposal Age Equation: Mathematical Genius Or BS?

Forget about love, romance, or following your gut when it comes to choosing a mate. Instead, rely on math. Scientists in Australia have developed an equation to predict a man’s “optimal proposal age.” They believe they have cracked the code to calculating when a dude should start ring shopping. And the most common age is … 27. But don’t fret if your 20s have come and gone … you’re still in the running.

The equation is based on the age that a man is when he decides he wants to settle down versus the oldest possible age he is willing to be when he walks down the aisle. Geez. How romantic. Once a guy figures out his “optimal proposal age,” Tony Dooley from the University of New South Wales recommends that he should not propose to anyone before that age. After that age, he should be prepared to pop the question to the very next girl he gets serious with—as long as she’s the best he’s ever met. Yeah, because relationships are always so neat and predictable. What if she says “no” or he’s a douche? Is that part of the equation? After the jump, the simplified version of the equation. [Daily Mail]

Choose the oldest age by which you want to get married, for example 39. Call this number “n.”

Decide the earliest age at which you’ll start to consider women as potential wives, for example, from 20 onwards. This number becomes “p.”

Subtract “p” from “n” (20 from 39) then multiply the result by 0.368.

This gives you 6.992, which you should add to your minimum age (20).

The result of 27 (more or less) is your Optimal Proposal Age.

So what do you think? Is this optimal proposal equation genius or BS?

Posted by: Ami Angelowicz