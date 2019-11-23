Our Hormones, Our Careers

A study done at Pennsylvania State University found that hormones may play a role in women’s carer choices. A group of 125 men and women between the ages of 9 and 26 were asked to rank careers in order of interest.

Women with high levels of the male hormone androgen tended to prefer professions such as carpenter, pilot, scientist — the same as the men who participated in the study — while women with lower levels of androgens were interested in more interpersonal careers such as teacher, social worker, or musician.

Although scientists are still unclear about exactly how these hormones affect our brains, this information is useful in enticing more of us to pursue careers in science and technology — play up the interpersonal aspect and we will flock.

