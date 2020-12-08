8 Factors to Consider Before Outsourcing Animation Videos to Animation Agencies

Animation and animated videos work as fuel for brands in today’s virtual world. It keeps them alive, helps them thrive, and drive them forward towards the pinnacle of success. No animation translates into a dull and colorless existence, which can harm the business beyond expectations. Brand awareness and revenue boost can be achieved through an engaging, entertaining, and informative explainer video.

Most businesses don’t have any in-house animation department where they could cater to their 2D and 3D animation related requirements. Therefore, availing the services of any explainer video company becomes indispensable. 2D animation services are offered by umpteenth of companies within and outside the United States of America but choosing the right one is a taxing endeavor.

Prior to outsourcing animation videos, companies need to evaluate the credibility and creativity of explainer video companies to ensure the attainment of their animated video objectives.

A thought may pop up in the back of one mind, whether how could I assess the performance of a company being a layperson?

Well, it makes sense up to some good extent, and apparently, it seems to be a herculean task to judge the professionals while being a non-professional in the specific industry

However, as they say, seeing is believing; likewise, clap our eyes on their previous work and see how it makes you feel deep down inside. Listen to your instinct and come down to a conclusion about whether to give them a chance or not.

Remember that your animated video is a sheer depiction of your brand’s message, values, and philosophy.

Let us give you a helping shoulder and share some insider tips for hiring the best explainer video company.

1. Review the Portfolio

First and foremost, what you need to pore over thoroughly is the portfolio of the explainer video company. It reflects it all about the company’s creativity and credibility.

What makes any video a great video is the storyline; it must portray the brand message clearly while stirring the emotions of viewers. Emotional connectivity gives birth to brand loyalty, let alone social media likes, and sharing engender. Therefore, make sure that the company you choose for your animated video must hold a demonstrated track record of producing unique and original stories enriched with passions and emotions.

Also, the quality of animation plays a vital role in pleasing the eyes of the target audience. Since eyes are the windows of the heart, satisfying the eyes will have an impact on the heart of spectators.

An excellent animated video is supposed to hit and satisfy all your senses; hence the audio and music used in the video are as essential as the story, outer aesthetics, and graphics.

In a nutshell, clarity of the brand message coupled with the approval of your visual and hearing senses makes a video good one and the animated video company worth giving a try.

2. Creative Team Oozing Out Creativity

We live in an age where standing apart from counterparts is paramount to create a unique brand identity. Only through creativity and innovation brand can stand out and grab the attention and interest of viewers.

While searching out the companies offering 2D animation services for your animation needs, makes sure their previous work reflects creativity and originality. A mundane and ordinary video is bound to leave a negative impact on your brand persona instead of helping you create brand loyalty.

Animated video companies must have artists enriched with creative imagination to excel in the competitive industry. Their previous work depicts it all, whether how innovative their inhouse team is.

Make sure not to compromise on the creativity of the animated video to ensure the attainment of the core objectives.

3. Excellent Customer Service

A plethora of production companies tout about their experienced and skilled animators and house quality human resources. However, very few of them realize the significance of having an excellent customer service team.

Communication is the key to realize customers’ expectations into reality. For comprehending­­ the vision of clients appropriately, there must be an immaculate and transparent communication channel that ultimately gives birth to a product that aligns well with the client’s requirements.

Lack of prompt and effective communication in-between client and production team leads to miscommunication and misunderstanding. Which is prone to put the life of animators into jeopardy, let alone the exasperation and annoyance that it creates when the client doesn’t receive a desirable product at the end of the day.

To keep all this fuss and confusion at bay, delve out if the production company prioritizes the necessity of effective customer service to respond swiftly to customers’ queries and concerns.

4. Cost-Effectiveness Without Compromising on Quality

Each buck you pay against the animated video must pay you back in terms of brand awareness and revenue boost. Many animated video companies claim to provide affordable and inexpensive animation services but keeping the quality intact is more crucial than cost-containment.

Not that brands produce videos for brand awareness or advertising purposes on a regular basis but once in a blue moon, hence concocting a quality video is inevitable to achieve the core marketing objectives.

Elements that rack up the cost for animated video production is the equipment and talent employed in the process. Utilization of the latest equipment gives an edge to a video over the ones that are produced via not-so-latest equipment. Pay heed to all production processes and gadgets used by the company before placing an order.

Remember the sheer fact that all you pay to the company to produce an animated video is not an expense but an investment since it will help you realize your business marketing and financial objectives.

Though the results may not be around the corner, slowly and surely, all your expectations shall come true if the video is created with a blend of creativity and innovation paired with a unique story.

There may pop up a though on the top of your head, why some companies charge less, and other more for the same 2D animation services. There exist many factors. One of the significant reasons that determine the company’s pricing strategy is the goodwill of the company in the market. It takes years of hard work paired with numerous awards that help a company build a reputation and goodwill in the market. Likewise, the cost of living in the region where the company is based also plays a vital role. As simple as that.

5. Positive Feedback from Ex-Clients

It seems to be a demanding job to envisage someone’s performance or presentation without experiencing their service or products in real-time.

To wade away the fear of the unknown, review the feedback, rating, and testimonials of their clients. Clapping your eyes on the comments will make it clear to your confused mind whether to proceed with the company for your whiteboard explainer video or shop around.

How the customer perceives the company is well mirrored in the feedback section. Their take is valuable since they shed light on company products or services, customer services, timely or delayed delivery of services, and above all, the satisfaction level.

A company with a demonstrated track record will not hesitate to share with you all this information regarding the client’s feedback, rating, and testimonials.

6. Volatility & Flexibility

Change is the only thing that remains constant. With time, your business may add new services or features in the product lining. Hence the brand video should be volatile enough to incorporate the latest additions.

Live-action videos are a product of helluva planning, setting, live acting, and all paired with appropriate lighting and location. It gets near to impossible to integrate something new in a live-action video when the need arises. However, recreating a whiteboard animation video doesn’t require much planning, time, and money than a live-action video. That is why most brands opt for an animated whiteboard video for their businesses, considering it less cumbersome and expensive, let alone the changeability factor.

The possibility of adding new content, changing the voice over, and modifying the color theme in the whiteboard explainer video makes it the first choice for entrepreneurs.

Analyzing all these aspects is essential before hiring a production company for creating your brands’ video.

7. Easy to Perceive

With the utilization of simple language and visuals, promotional video companies have made it much easier for brands to walk the viewers through their product description, usage, and distinguishing factors via whiteboard explainer videos. It gets quite challenging for companies with complex products to explain the products, benefits, and unique value proposition, unlike companies with simple products. With the advent of whiteboard animation videos, all these concerns of marketers have faded away.

Irrespective of the size and nature of your business, a well-reputed explainer video company can help you tell your brand story via an animated video in a convincing way that persuades the target audience to take action and give a try to your offerings.

An explainer video company must possess all the tools and talent required to sell the brand story. If an explainer video cannot sell the brand’s story than it’s good for nothing.

A brand story, if told compellingly, can resonate with the lives of the audience. Attempt to resonate with the lives of ordinary people gives birth to the emotional connection, which ultimately translates into the development of brand loyalty. Loyal customers not only impact on the sales figures but also do the word of mouth advertisement for the brand. The benefits that a brand attains from its loyal clientele base is beyond our expectations.

8. Professional Voiceover

Voice gives more power to the visuals of an animated video. Details that are hard to represent through visuals can be addressed effectively through a professional and powerful voiceover. Moreover, it gives a personality to your brand. As per the requirements, you can either give your brand a friendly or professional voice to make the audience feel spoken to and connected with the brand story.

The artists that an explainer video company employs must have the ability to express different emotions clearly. Since the pronunciation and accent varies from region to region, i.e., American, British, Scottish, Australian, Irish, etc., hence make sure that the promotional video company offers the one that fulfills your voiceover requirements.

Not that a voiceover develops trust but a loud and clear “call to action” inspires the audience to do what they have been asked to do. Also, a voiceover works the best when it comes to guiding the audience on any specific process.

Give it a thought and decide if a female voiceover resonates well with your brand story or a male one to make the most of our animated video.

Final Words

Picking up the right explainer video company that provides all kinds of 2D animation services that your company needs is paramount. A right step in the right direction can make it much easier for your brand to climb on the ladder of success effortlessly. If you are looking to get your brand’s animated video created, revert back to the tips shared in this article and follow the instruction to let your business thrive day in day out.