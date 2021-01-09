Things To Pack For a Winter RV Camping Trip

“One must maintain a little bit of summer, even in the middle of winter.” wrote Henry David Thoreau.

So, who says you can only go camping when it is summer when the heat is all over the atmosphere? RV camping is not limited to only that. If you want to consider trying something new yet very challenging, winter RV camping is for you. Read on because we will provide you with the things you must include in your list of must-haves to bring if you finally decide to do so.

But before that, let us inform you that your RV battery contains water, which has a great possibility of being frozen during your vacation. And since the battery starts up your RV, freezing it will mean you cannot use your vehicle, too. But worry no more because your winter RV camping will not be affected by this problem if you invest in a battery box to protect your battery. Choose the best one with the most durable material used so you will have a hassle-free winter escapade. Check RVCamping for more information.

Why winter RV camping is a must-try

Specific reasons make winter RV camping worth the try. The challenge brought about by the extreme cold weather adds to the fun and excitement of the trip. There are fewer campers during winter, so this activity is indeed a perfect idea if you went camping to seek solitude. You can also enjoy being outside without being bitten by bugs, mosquitos, and insects since they are not present during very icy weather. It is also cheaper to go out camping in winter because most camping sites offer discounts and other good deals. And of course, you get to enjoy the ideal and breathtaking view of nature covered with thick, white snow.

Winter RV camping essentials

Camping in the middle of cold weather can be quite tricky and challenging but exciting. This activity requires more effort and more essential things to pack to ensure that you can still enjoy RV camping in the great outdoors despite the freezing temperature.

Below is a list of camping necessities particularly needed on a winter camping getaway.

Enough Food and Drinks

Studies show that people tend to feel hungrier when it is cold because their body temperature drops, resulting in an increased appetite. For this reason, it is necessary to bring more food than usual. We recommend you get high fiber and high protein foods because they will make you feel full after eating.

Also, bring enough water to suffice your length of stay in the campground. Dehydration is prevalent during winter because people feel less thirsty over cold weather. Even if you don’t feel the urge to drink water, still do so. You can also bring fruit and herbal teas. These alternatives will indeed hydrate and warm you up.

Warm clothes

You are not sure how much the temperature would drop while you are in the middle of your cold-weather camping, so you should bring spare warm clothes. You will have to dress in several layers to maintain your body temperature and perform the activities you planned to do.

Electric blankets

Electric blankets keep you warm and comfortable during the night despite the freezing weather outside your RV, so you must include them in the list of your winter RV camping must-haves. It has a feature that makes you control the temperature to your preference so you can rest and sleep better.

RV Antifreeze

Antifreeze or Propylene Glycol provides lubrication and prolongs the seals’ life in your pipes, fixtures, and faucets. Using this fluid during your winter RV camping keeps your water system from freezing and bursting due to the icy weather outside. Repairing broken pipes is a hassle and, of course, costly, so it is best to make use of this antifreeze to avoid plumbing system damages.

Heat tape

You may opt to bring heat tape for additional pipe protection and wrap it around valves and parts of the water system susceptible to freezing. This tape also helps in keeping the water lines warm throughout your camping trip.

Portable heater

You can also keep your body temperature in check by bringing with you a portable heater. This device will keep you warm and will let you have a more comfortable stay inside your vehicle despite the freezing weather outside.

Winter car kit

It is always best to prepare yourself for possible car breakdowns in the middle of the road, no matter how ready you are for your winter camping trip. We recommend making your own winter survival car kit so you will not freeze in the middle of the road covered with snow. Your survival kit must contain a phone car charger, pliers, screwdrivers, shovel, portable air compressor, safety absorbent, and a flashlight. These things will surely save you if you encounter any roadside trouble.

RV skirt

Investing in an RV skirt and bringing it with you on your winter camping getaway is a great way to prevent your tanks and pipes from freezing. It is usually made from heavy-duty vinyl that enables it to withstand freezing temperatures.

Dos and Don’ts when RV camping in winter

RV cold-weather camping is both amusing and fun. And for you to have such a worthwhile and unforgettable winter outdoor activity, take note of these dos and don’ts:

Do check your RV’s battery and brakes, and inspect the tires before traveling. Always hydrate yourself. Drink water or tea. Have your RV installed with proper insulation to keep the vehicle warm from the inside. Use mugs or tumblers that are well insulated to keep your drinks warm for a longer period. Don’t forget to research your campgrounds before going. Don’t let the wind and cold weather damage your skin. Apply a thin layer of moisturizer to protect it. Don’t forget to wear snow boots if you wish to walk and explore outside. Don’t be afraid to go out and explore that nature’s beauty only the winter season can showcase.

Conclusion

Though it might seem that winter camping is a hard and difficult escapade to carry out, you can still execute it successfully if you have planned it out carefully before traveling. One thing is to make sure that you bring all the RV winter camping essentials we enumerated, and then brace yourself for a very cold camping getaway. We anticipate that you will encounter no camping mishap and that you can have one of your most memorable trips ever.

So ‘til your next camping journey, see you!