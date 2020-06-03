Pax 3 Vaporizer Review – All You Need to Know

The Pax 3 Vaporizer is the third-generation device from the Pax Vapor company. When you compare it to the previous versions, you will notice that it is a lot smaller than other models and users say that it is the best performing one.

It is said that this device is almost identical to the second model of the Pax vaporizer family, but it has some improvements. Here we are going to talk about the specifications, accessories, kits of the device and you can also read the full review and what to expect when you get it.

Specifications

This extremely sleek and portable device comes with a size of only 10cm or 4 inches in height. The width of it is 3 centimeters or just above one inch. It weighs less than 100 grams (just above 3oz). It is easy to use and users are happy with how it can fit pretty much everywhere.

Unlike other portable devices, with it, you can choose the temperature you want the unit to achieve and that varies between 180 degrees Celsius (360 degrees Fahrenheit) and 215 degrees Celsius (420 degrees Fahrenheit). The depth of the vapor is less than 2cm, 0.85 inches.

What do you get?

If you decide to purchase this vaporizer, you are probably wondering what you are going to get. There are two options to choose from before you decide on the right one for you.

You have the option to choose the device only, but you are going to get much more than that! If you choose this option, you will not only get the Pax 3, but you will also get a charger, raised and flat mouthpiece as well as a cleaning kit. In addition to that, you will also get a standard oven lift.

The second choice you are going to get before purchasing the device is the complete kit. With this kit, you are going to get everything that the basic one offers, plus some sweet extras! In this option, a multi-tool and a soft pouch are included. You will also get a half-pack oven lid, extra screens, and a concentrate insert.

Both packages come with a 10-year warranty, so in case something malfunctions or breaks, you will be able to get your device fixed without any charge. Talk to the seller about the things that go with the warranty and what you should pay attention to.

You should know that if you decide to purchase the basic option now, you will be able to get the additional items later. Consider both options and see which one is the better one for you. On hazesmokeshop.ca you can choose the color of the device and you can also get a high-quality grinder as a free gift.

What to expect?

Users say that this model is probably one of the best when it comes to portable devices. One of the best features about it is the taste you are going to get. It is said that the short draws produce extremely powerful and tasteful vape. However, if you want to experience this, you need to use a quality herb.

The first thing you need to do before using it is to grind the plant and pack it in the oven that comes as an accessory. Depending on the herb you use, you will get a more or less powerful taste.

One of the drawbacks it has compared to similar devices is that the battery life is not as good as expected. If you use it all the time, the battery should hold about an hour and a half. With continuous use, that battery life is going to be shorter. When compared to other models from different brands, some of them offer a battery life of two or more hours.

The display offers users many different features, and you won’t need a lot of time to figure everything out. The options you have include an application that you are free to customize. This feature is one of the main differences between Pax 3 and the previous version.

It is discrete, so you will be able to carry it around, and the stealth feature will allow you to dim the light that displays the logo. There are some really neat features included in this model, so you should give it a chance.

Last but not least, there are two ways to use it – you can choose to put a dry herb in it, or you can use the concentrate. When it comes to concentrates, you can purchase some with different flavors, plus the device will be ready to use almost instantly.

Negative sides

There are not a lot of negative sides when it comes to this vaping device. Most users are happy with the performance and the features it has.

One of the main issues that users complain about is the price. It is a relatively expensive model compared to similar units. The only device option will cost you about $250 and you can find the full kit for about $300.

It is said that when it comes to the concentrate feature, other devices perform better. However, when you use dry herbs, you will get a perfect taste. If you are looking for something that you can use for concentrate capsules only, then you may want to look into other models.

The device is fully made of stainless steel, so that gives it a luxury touch. The fact that you can choose different colors, give you an option to choose something that will show off your style. The charge time is a little bit longer compared to the battery life, so you should be ready to leave it to charge for at least two hours. Another issue that comes with it is that you cannot use it while it is being charged, so you will have to sit and wait before it is fully charged.

The odor level is extremely low, so you will be able to use it in public. Overall, it is a great device, but you should think about if you have the budget for it. If you already own some of the previous models, you don’t have to invest in the Pax 3. However, if you are looking for a small and neat-looking portable vaporizer, then this is one of the best ones you can find on the market.