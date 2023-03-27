Hiring a Personal Injury Attorney After Sustaining a Concussion in an Accident

Did you hit your head in a motor vehicle accident? Or did you slip and fall and hit your head on the floor? If so, there is a chance that you sustain a concussion. Usually, people think a concussion is temporary that can be resolved with rest. But it can have serious consequences and may increase your risk of dementia and Parkinson’s disease. If you are experiencing signs of concussions, you should see a doctor immediately and see an attorney to get answers to personal injury questions. This can help you determine what your next move will be. Even if you are having symptoms, you should seek medical attention immediately after an accident if you hit your hit on something.

What are Concussions?

Concussions are traumatic brain injuries that result from a bump, jolt, or blow to the head. Also, they can happen when your body sustains a hit that results in your head and brain moving back and forth violently. When your brain hits the inside of your skull, you can sustain torn blood vessels, brain bruising, and damaged nerve fibers.

How to Know If You Suffer from a Concussion

After you sustain an impact or blow to your head, diagnosing a concussion can be hard. Often, a diagnosis is made based on the results of your examination. The diagnosis considers the symptoms you report and your doctor’s observations of concussion signs. Signs and symptoms of concussion are essential as they may indicate an injury to your brain. They may take hours or days to appear. They include loss of consciousness, confusion or disorientation, vision issues, balanced issues, memory loss, vomiting, and delayed response to questions. To know more about the signs of concussion after sustaining a head injury, visit a doctor as soon as possible. This ensures your recovery process is being handled safely.

Recovering from a Concussion

Concussion treatment is meant to manage your symptoms. During the recovery period, your brain has increased vulnerability to re-injury. If you suffer from a second concussion during this time, you can have brain swelling, which can result in a permanent disability or a fatal condition.

Concussions can have severe, life-long consequences. A brain injury impacts you as well as your family and friends. If you sustained a concussion in an accident caused by another party, you should speak with a skilled personal injury lawyer, so you will know your legal options and protect your rights.

Why Hire a Lawyer If You Suffer from a Concussion in an Accident

If someone else’s negligence caused an accident that left you suffering from a concussion, you might be eligible to pursue a compensation claim from this party or their insurance provider. Hiring an injury attorney right away after a concussion can increase your chances of securing the compensation you deserve. You may need an attorney due to the following reasons:

You may be eligible for compensation. A concussion that resulted from the wrongful actions of another party qualifies as a personal injury. Thus, you may be able to pursue compensation for this injury. The party that owes you compensation depends on the type of accident you were involved in. For instance, if the concussion developed as a result of a car accident, the at-fault party may be another driver. Because somebody else has to be blamed for your concussion, you should not shoulder the burden, expenses, and inconvenience of this injury alone. The kind and amount of compensation you might be able to recover from the negligent party or their insurer includes payments for medical expenses, non-medical costs like hiring a caregiver to assist you with everyday activities, lost wages, physical discomfort, lost independence, emotional challenges, and reduced quality of life.

A concussion can be a serious traumatic brain injury (TBI). While some concussions can be minor, others can be serious enough to cause a dramatic change in your life. Over time, a concussion can have serious repercussions. For months or even years, you may experience symptoms such as persistent fatigue, loss of balance, sleep disruption, headaches, memory loss, blurred or disrupted vision, and personality changes. These effects can take a toll on your life. In addition, a concussion can increase the chances of sustaining a successive, more serious complication called a second impact syndrome and the development of chronic traumatic encephalopathy. Because of these possible repercussions, you want an attorney to help you maximize your claim and ensure you get the compensation that accounts for your past, present, and future losses.

An attorney will work diligently to get you paid. A personal injury lawyer will investigate the circumstances and facts of your concussion, identify the negligent party, answer questions you may have, give advice on your legal options and rights, connect you with helpful medical experts, as well as handle insurance companies.

When you hire a personal injury attorney to handle your claim, they can handle communications with the opposing party and their insurance company. Insurance companies are known for handling claims in a way that intimidates claimants. They may make a quick settlement offer to you, telling you that’s how much you deserve and what they can pay you. They take advantage of your situation before you can contact an attorney to represent you. Also, the insurance company of the at-fault party may conduct investigations to find evidence that can refute your claim regarding the seriousness of your concussion.

To avoid the tactics the insurance company may try to employ when handling your claim, it is in your best interest to get an injury attorney involved as soon as possible. A lot of people think that concussions are inconsequential. Because of this, the negligent party may not collect or preserve evidence of what you had to sustain or notify their insurance carrier of your possible claim. Your attorney can act promptly to alert the insurance company to your injury claim and protect your rights at every step of the personal injury claims process.