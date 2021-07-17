11 Pieces Of Stunning Jewelry Captured On The Red Carpet

Each red carpet occasion, from the Met Gala to the Cannes Film Festival, might have received a star-setback because of the Coronavirus. Nonetheless, it hasn’t stopped us from remembering the most stunning pieces of jewelry captured on the red carpets of events across the world. We’ve gathered together the world’s most spectacular jewelry pieces.

From accessories customized by Lorraine Schwartz, Harry Winston, and Tiffany and Co to the most fabulous jewels and gemstones set in platinum redefining cultural eras, here are the most phenomenal jewelry pieces worn by stars on the red carpet.

1. Madonna, 1991

When Madonna took a special appearance with Michael Jackson at the 1991 Oscars, she was in Marilyn Monroe mode. The Pop king and the queen had solid diamonds, but Madonna’s oversize bling proves to be a record disaster. The brooch is a bolero moment in itself. The theme of “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend” came to life with more than $20 million worth of Harry Winston gems bejeweling her neck.

2. Lady Gaga, 2019

With Lady Gaga’s resurgence of Tiffany’s diamond, the Oscars ended the decade highly. The 128-carat size is estimated at more than $30 million and is only worn by three people—Gaga, Audrey Hepburn, and Mary Whitehouse, the socialite. The fantastic yellow diamond signals from Dollar were the cherry on top of a night stellar that saw the star bring its first academy prize home. Read more about Lady Gaga’s jewelry collection here.

3. Jennifer Lopez, 2003

Fred Leighton created these earrings for Jennifer Lopez to rain the Oscars red carpet with gems after expressing interest in bohemian style earrings composed entirely of diamonds. The silhouette of the earrings was influenced by Indian Mughal jewelry, which was Fred Leighton’s expertise at the time. A total of 31 carats of diamond briolettes were used to lend texture and movement to the design.

4. Beyonce, 2005

Beyoncé’s continuous partnership with Lorraine Schwartz has produced countless unforgettable red carpet moments, none more so than the premiere of Schwartz’s diamond mesh earrings in 2005. Variations of the look have since been worn by everyone, from Chrissy Teigen to Rita Ora, and it was a novel concept that mixed sparkle and movement into dynamic jewelry.

5. Angelina Jolie, 2009

Angelina Jolie wore a pair of the now-famous emerald-drop earrings to the 2009 Oscars red carpet, and it was one of her best (and most expensive) award show looks ever. Lorraine Schwartz’s 115-carat stunners cost $2.5 million. We can’t say we were not surprised by their dazzling color and brilliance!

6. Gwyneth Paltrow, 2020

Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t afraid to take chances on the red carpet. The Goop founder donned a brown sheer tulle Fendi gown with a coordinating underlayer that was effectively a boy short and bra to the 2020 Golden Globes. Two Bvlgari Fiorever High Jewelry diamond necklaces, worn beneath the sheer area of her décolleté, provided glitz to the look. Because no one had ever done anything like it before, the creative styling attracted a lot of attention. Paltrow also donned the Italian jeweler’s long diamond earrings providing a charm to the entire ensemble.

7. Priyanka Chopra, 2017

In the piece created for Priyanka Chopra at the 2017 Golden Globes, jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz put a fresh spin on the classic combination of large diamond pendants on a simple diamond necklace. A 45-carat emerald-cut diamond pendant was set at the end of an elegant long diamond necklace that spread just a little wider across Chopra’s chest. The additional length and width gave the sculpture a renaissance aspect. Chopra paired it with a gold Ralph Lauren Collection gown to add to the luxury.

8. Lily Collins, 2019

In the Met Gala, 2019, actress Lily Collins accessorized her Valley of the Dolls-inspired ensemble and haircut with emerald jewels. Collins wore a platinum Cartier necklace with emeralds, rock crystal, onyx, black lacquer, and diamonds, as well as matching emerald, rock crystal, onyx, and diamond earrings. Both were from the house’s “Magnitude” high jewelry range. She also wore a diamond-studded 18-karat white gold “Pluie de Cartier” ring.

9. Zendaya, 2021

What do you wear with a Cher-inspired lemon-yellow dress? Of course, the 183 carats of yellow diamond jewelry from Bvlgari’s new Magnifica collection. Zendaya’s diamond jewelry outfit at the 93rd Academy Awards illustrates that there’s no such thing as too much glitter during the awards season.

The actress wore a wave motif diamond choker with a transformable diamond necklace that included a removable focal brooch with a cushion-cut fancy citrus-yellow diamond weighing six carats. Her entire jewelry ensemble cost over $6 million and had a 30-carat diamond ring and pear cut yellow diamond drop earrings to glamorize the look.

10. Dan Levy, 2021

Can we talk about how the Schitt’s Creek star elevated the traditional flower boutonniere for the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards, thanks to Cartier? The flower pattern brooch, with its core circular-cut sea blue sapphires and pave-set petals of brilliant-cut diamonds placed in platinum, was paired with his creamy ivory suit. Dan enjoys experimenting with fashion and accessories, and this style helped him stand out in a sea of black tuxedos during the awards season.

11. Anthony Anderson, 2021

The brooch is back, and no one has embraced it more enthusiastically than actor Anthony Anderson. Anderson wowed us with his Chopard High Jewelry diamond orchid pin, one of two epic floral brooches his stylist Courtney Mays pulled for him. Anderson is known for adding a dash of sparkle to his lapel.

Anthony dazzled us once more by donning a rich Art Deco black onyx and diamond arrow jabot pin made and purchased for their archives by legendary French luxury jewelry firm Boucheron. Neil Patrick Harris was also photographed wearing the beautiful brooch to Elton John’s Oscar viewing party a month later.

Conclusion

Celebrities have always kept their love for jewelry for the world to see. From the most elegant to the most expensive, the pieces mentioned above are/were the talk of the town when these celebrities wore them on the red carpet.