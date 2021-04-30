Ideas on How to Plan Ultimate Bachelor Party in Bangkok Thailand

We are slowly but surely approaching the beginning of the wonderful and hot summer, which means that the wedding season will be soon open. Weddings are more active in summer than in any other time of the year, because this season makes them more magical and dazzling than anything. And do you know what people fancy more than to be part of such ceremonies? It is a bachelor and bachelorette party, which is a kind of appetizer served before the main course that stimulates the appetite and makes you extremely hungry for the main meal. It is usually the best man or the bridesmaid who organizes these parties for the bride and groom, and they have to give the bride and groom the best night of their lives before embarking on married life.

As a best man, he must make sure he finds the perfect location for the party, as well as the entertainment for that night, to make that night unforgettable and to be remembered forever. Las Vegas, Cancun, Ibiza, Mykonos, Amsterdam, Barcelona are often on the list as places to make that rare mind-blowing fun, and remarkable experience. But the top five destinations will always be Bangkok, Thailand which offers countless activities for good fun and ingeniously enriched nightlife. In general, even if it is not a bachelor party, Thailand is one of the most desirable tourist destinations that a person wants to explore at least once in his life. Bangkok, popularly known as the city of angels, is ideal for visiting at any time of the year, offers unforgettable and attractive nightlife, original and mouthwatering food, and to experience it in the best possible way you will need three to five days residence in the city.

If as someone who is in charge of organizing the party you do not know what activities are available to you and how to spend time in Bangkok, do not worry there is no room for panic, we have a few ideas hidden in our sleeve that will help you become a master in party planning.

The first and foremost thing to start with is to book a place to stay. It would be advisable to have a hotel suite or villa with a private pool to capture that unforgettable adventure from the movie The Hangover. If you want to stay in the same hotel, the name of the hotel is Lebua, and for other recommendations for hotels with private pools, look at bangkoknightlife.com. You can find a list of ten of the best luxury accommodations, which are impeccable, with a beautiful view, your privacy will be guaranteed, and staying there will make you feel like gods.

The next thing you need to do after checking in at the hotel or villa is to provide the boys with a calming few hours of spa encounter. Long flights can be tense and nerve-wracking, so make an appointment for a Thai massage, it is not that only girls can enjoy this benefit in spa parlors. Is there anything better than enjoying a peaceful massage in the country where it originally came from?

In the evening it is convenient to have a good party by the pool or to visit some of the beautiful sky bars in the city. If you pick the first option, you can furthermore do nyotaimori, which is eating sushi from the naked body of a beautiful Thai girl, and the use of cutlery, chopsticks, or hands are not allowed.

If you opt for a drink in a rooftop bar, Bangkok has some of the best sky bars in the world, some of which are designed with a 360-degree view of the city. You can enjoy the impeccable beauties of the metropolis while sipping drinks with the guys and reminiscing about some shared memories.

You must not forget to visit the street kitchens that are spread throughout the city and try the original taste of Thai cuisine. Depending on which part of the year you visit the city, you can find different specialties on the food stands. As you walk through these streets, the smell of freshly cooked food and the mix of spices in the air will make you feel watery in your mouth and you will not be able to avoid tasting at least a small part of the delicacies of Thai food that is on the menu.

What a friend and best man you would be if you did not take the groom to visit Nana Plaza. This is one of the most visited places by tourists in Bangkok, known as an adult playground. This place is full of bars and restaurants that have the most beautiful girls in town. Upon entering any of the bars, you will be immediately greeted by attractive girls, Thais as hosts are known for their hospitality and kindness, order a drink with friends and enjoy the art of gogo dancers. Do not be surprised if you get an indecent offer from one of the girls who work there.

In addition to the above options you can include a tour of the city, a visit to one of the most beautiful temples in the world, a trip to the sights of Bangkok, a stopover to the Chatuchak, Neon Market, or Talat Roth Fai markets, but be careful not to get lost among the stands if possible find the market map.

If you want to raise your testosterone levels, you can watch free Muay Thai matches with the guys and bet on who the winner will be, take a lap on the go-kart track, let the groom win and have a drink later, or dinner at a restaurant at his expense, or you can compete in throwing knives and axes which is one of the best activities in town, and an opportunity to experience something new.

If you implement any of these ideas, you will surely organize one of the craziest bachelor parties ever, your friends will not be able to erase it from memory and for each subsequent gathering, and you will remember and share anecdotes from the days and nights spent in Bangkok.