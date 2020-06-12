5 Benefits of Playing Highly Competitive Video Games

Playing video games became a phenomenon in this day and age. Especially in the way of tournaments that are frequently hosted and that offer significant prize money to the winners and runners-up. So, you can see its quite the opposite of what people are generally thinking about video games. With the utmost assurance, we can say that it became an industry that employs a significant number of people from all over the world. Let’s face it, the gaming industry originated back in the 80s and it was considered as a source of diversion and entertainment that wasn’t taken seriously by many people. At the same time, some games were banned for their explicit content. The best example of this happening is the Mortal Kombat franchise whose games were banned in several countries in the world, like Australia and the United Kingdom.

However, we can say that the level of tolerance is not significantly lower than it was a couple of years ago. According to several reports done by prominent scientists, we learned that playing video games can have a positive impact on several elements in our everyday life. Believe it or not, all of the claims were scientifically proven. It turned out to be especially beneficial among small kids who are yet do develop numerous skills, mainly psychological. So, we’ve decided to collect all of these reports and compile an article that will tell the story about all the benefits provided by playing video games. Some would say that highly competitive games provide more benefits, and we can say that, to some extent, this is a solid claim that has roots in a plethora of reports we have done. So, prepare yourself for a list of the benefits of playing highly competitive video games. Without further ado, let us begin.

1. Coordination Improvement

A young adult who participates in highly competitive video games can reap multiple benefits. For example, there is the question of coordination improvement. When a child plays video games, he or she is not static and inactive. Instead, a child is pretty active and follows all of the activities that are occurring on the screen. It makes perfect sense that all of these activities are producing some stimulation to the child’s brain. One of the things that can reap the benefits of these is coordination. Every child will react quicker to some activities in real life. It can be said that this is not different from accumulating experience in a particular field. The more experience you have, the more comfortable you will feel while doing it. So, games can stimulate the children’s brains and teach them with a reaction that can be practiced in life.

2. Problem-solving Skills

All video games are within a pattern that has its own rules. For example, the player is able to move in a certain direction and some areas are not able to explore. Also, there is a set of movements that are allowed in the game and usually, the player is not allowed to use any other movements. Thankfully, this is something that was fixed recently with the introduction of open-world video games. These bought a whole new concept to the gaming world. The player needs to make a split-decision sometimes. This is especially hard when you have some competition. Usually, these decisions are a fine line between completing a particular level or failing it totally. This is something that can provide valuable experience in real life when a person finds himself in a situation where quick action is required. Without a doubt, this is a thing that can provide a massive contribution to someone’s mental skills.

3. Improves Memory

As you are perfectly aware, the highest majority of video games have some kind of story that follows the main protagonist. One of the games that were particularly praised for its story recently, was Destiny 2. Anyway, stories in the games have their purpose. What they do unintentionally is improving the memory of a player. The player will remember all of the main elements of the story and remember them later as the game goes on. You can be sure that every child that participates in games that have a proper story will surely improve their memory over time. Combine it with the competitiveness and you will have a win-win situation.

4. Source of Knowledge

In this day and age, many games are considered to be a source of knowledge. Thankfully, overtime games learned how to tell their story a bit better and introduce some elements that weren’t present in the past. For example, you can learn the basics of a particular field just from playing a video game. We don’t mean you learn something that will make you able to work in a certain position. Instead, you are going to be able to learn some basic knowledge, mainly informational. At the same time, some games will provide you with an opportunity to use that knowledge in order to progress. We mean, how cool is that. So, you can see that modern games can serve as both the source of knowledge and a proactive to some degree.

5. Multitasking

When you participate in a game, you usually need to be observant of the surrounding. There are a lot of things that heavily depend on your observance and quick action. This is something addressed as multitasking and it can be a beneficiary experience for many. That way, a person can understand the concept of multitasking by playing video games. This is a thing proven by scientists, so there is little space for some uncertainty. At the same time, games provide both audio and visual content. So, you can learn to find a perfect balance between these two. This is something that can provide multiple benefits to real-life activities and occurrences. So, games can literally teach people to perform multiple tasks at one moment, and we can say that it should be said, loud and clear.