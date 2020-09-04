5 Pokies Tips and Tricks to Beat the Online Casino Odds

Thousand casinos, thousand different stories about the chances you can have at winning at a slot machine. Everyone loves talking about the probabilities of winning and the lack of them. Yes, most people have grudges against pokies and claim no man can come out victorious against them. But what if we would tell you that there is a chance? First thing first, let us remind you that all slot machines are based on one simple thing – a random number generator. You can play a thousand spins, and none of them would have a thing in common. So, lady luck is your only chance of winning? Guess again!

Dearly beloved, we have gathered here today, not to put two people in holy matrimony, but to tell you that there’s a chance for a happy ending between you and a slot machine. Yes, it is possible – you can end up victorious against an online casino. Let’s be honest, there’s not much you can do, but with the right approach and our advice, you can make a turnaround on your fortunes. So, to make it clear, pokie players have the same chances of beating the house as those who play poker or blackjack. With these five pokies tips and tricks to beat the online casino odds, you can take advantage of the house. Please read carefully, remember the main parts, and start them spins.

1. Luck Changes With Places

Move around! Sticking to one place that isn’t too good to you without searching for other options is not smart. If you have been sitting behind one the same pokie, and it ignored you and failed to deliver a win, you should move along. The best road to take is the high one, and give a chance to another slot machine. There’s no guarantee that you’ll start winning the moment you choose a different one, but you can hit it on where it is due to deliver, and your luck would change instantly. There’s no reason why you should stick to the same game all day in an online casino. You have hundreds of games to pick from, and when it’s not going your way, take a step back and move in another decision. If you do this, your luck might change, and a winning streak could be on your way.

2. Bet the Maximum

When it’s your turn for a spin, make sure you have placed maximum bests on all the lines. The machines which come with more lines can have their bonuses activated but only with the specific bets. One of the best options you can take is to put out max bets. If you always aim for the biggest payouts, slot machines could give them to you as it would recognize high stakes. As Del Boy from Only Fools and Horses would say – he who dares wins. Slot machines in online casinos have many bonuses and progressive jackpots installed. But in a case you are not playing all lines with maximum bets, you won’t even activate them. So, if you can always play the maximum on slots as this would give you the best chance of a massive payout.

3. Find Games with a Low House Edge

This a road not many are prepared to take. It is a method that could bring you a big and quick cash out, but you can also go down the hole if you can’t stop yourself. With smart thinking and finding games with a low house edge, you can win against any casino. The low house edge are games in which the casino pays you according to correct odds. One of the best examples of games that don’t offer you this possibility is craps. The house edge, in this case, is in favor of the casino. For example, if you are trying to hit a pair of fives, the odds are 30:1. This is a hard bet, especially when compared to six and four, which are more often. But, the trick is that chances of a hard ten happening (two fives) are 36:1. So the odds are lower than the chances of hitting these numbers, and this is where from casino gets its money by paying less than what the odds say. Because of this, maybe you should try with Blackjack as Jason Statham did in Wild Card.

4. Pick Pokies with a High RTP

Return to play is a highly touted trait by slot machines. It would be best if you always played on those that have high RTP. The best part about it is that casinos have this data available publicly. This is how you can know which pokie you should play. If you see a slot machine with a 96% RTP, you should play on it rather than to focus on the one that has a 93% payout rate. RTP is created by engineering companies that develop software for casinos. You can increase your luck if you start learning a bit about the manufacturers’ names and their software’s.

5. Test the Games You Play

Spending time on slots you never played before is not a smart move. The intelligent thing to do would be to test them out first. There are free slots available online for every slot machine available in the casino. You don’t have any valid reason not to test them out first. Once you develop an affinity towards one or two, you can continue to the real thing. There’s so many available, as you can see at bigredpokie.com, that you’ll find a favorite without a doubt. Be prepared when the stakes start rising.

If you find yourself on a pokie you don’t like and start losing money in the process, you’ll also be in the wrong place. This is one of the worst ways you can waste your money. To avoid this scenario, try out the demo versions of all available slots in an online casino, and introduce yourself to them. To do this, you don’t even need to be registered.

Conclusion

With these five tips, you are more than ready to go and try to beat the pokies. Beware, they’re not an easy opponent, but if you do your homework, there shouldn’t be too many issues. Good luck!