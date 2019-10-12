Porno fail in a Polish game. The players were looking for a puzzle solution on a sex camera website

1.4k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The players who were trying to solve one of the puzzles hidden in Play With Me, in which you have to get out of the escape room designed in the style of “Saw”, have found out that there’s a naked temptation lurking all over the place. They accidently entered a porn site.

Play With Me is a game created by a single-member Polish studio. In this game, the players have to face a series of difficult puzzles and only by solving them, they can survive in the mysterious room of puzzles in which they unexpectedly woke up.

The challenges are ambitious and often require very complex actions to figure them out. In fact, some pieces of the information necessary to complete the game was not even included in it – the players have to look for them on the Internet.

“See how a game created by the very Jigsaw would look like! Use the available objects, outwit tricky illusions and optical puzzles and above all, answer the question – will you dare to Play with Me?”

How does it look? In one of the puzzles, the players had to carefully watch the teaser of the game, in which for a fraction of a second a board with a hidden message appeared:

Did you notice that? If not, here’s the part you have to gaze at:

The players looking for the hints in the Play With Me game accidentally landed on a porn site On that board, the author placed the address of the game subpage where you can find one of the numbers creating the code needed in the game. However, something went wrong.

After discovering the location of the hint, the players started to tell each other that it is enough to enter the game website and that’s all it takes. However, a large part of them instead of going to playwithmegame.com website went to playwithme.com, where you can find porn and sex camera content.

Even if they were surprised by the encountered natural circumstances, they decided that this was the developer’s plan and they started exploring the site in the search for hints. Some of them supposedly even tried to get the information by talking to naked women performing in front of the webcams.