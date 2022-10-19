How to Prepare for the PTE Exam to Get a Top Score Easily

The PTE (Pearson Test of English) is an international computer-based English proficiency test and is widely accepted for study visas, visa purposes, and immigration, in major English-speaking countries like the UK, Australia, New Zealand, etc. It tests your Listening, Reading, Speaking, and, Writing skills along with Grammar, Oral Fluency, Pronunciation, Spelling, Vocabulary, and Written Discourse.

Here in this article, I am sharing some tips for it:

1. Make a plan:

Without planning, you cannot clear any exam. If the goal will clear to you, you can achieve it with proper strategy, otherwise, if you do not know your destination or aim, then you will not do any effort for it to achieve. Similarly, in the PTE Test, you should know the pattern of the exam, scoring criteria, how many marks you want to achieve, and your weak and strong sections in this test. Then make a study plan according to your preparation level, and follow it firmly. You can focus more on the weak areas and do less practice on those modules in which you are already good.

2. Improve your grammar and vocabulary:

The PTE exam is a proficiency test in the English language. Do every possible effort to improve your English skill. Basic grammar, subject-verb-agreement, and sentence formation should be strong, as it is helpful to find out the correct answer. You can make your every skill strong along with the preparation for the PTE test. Nowadays various sources are available on the internet. You can read books and articles. Listen to your favorite TV presenter, an audio recording of any book or novel, or listen to songs.

3. Use good study material or join any coaching:

Many websites provide PTE preparation material free of cost or on very nominal charges. Search for an authentic website that offers genuine courses. You can check it from their website, and their reviews. Before purchasing any course, you can attempt their mock test and check the feedback. If you have any doubts, you can ask them. There are so many benefits to joining the online course to improve your PTE scores as this examination is quite tricky. Do not think to save money while purchasing study material as there should not be any compromise in it. The real pte exam is very important for your career. Give it the best you can!

4. Keep an error log:

Errors log is a personal document in which you will list your mistakes and how to correct them. When you receive feedback about a mistake, you write it in your error log and how to correct it. When you go through it, at any time, it will remind you about your mistakes and you will not repeat them. Always learn from your mistakes.

Take lots of practice tests:

“Practice makes a man perfect” someone said it truly. With practice, you know your weak areas and can improve them before your actual test. If you take Scored PTE Mock Tests, you know your preparation level and your approximate score which you will achieve in the actual test. It also gives the feel of the actual test before the test day. It brings down your nervousness and boosts your self-confidence.

I have seen students often struggle with Fill in the blanks in PTE.

Fill in the blanks is an important part of the PTE Test. It allows scoring well if you have good practice of it. Let’s discuss it. You can see the Fill in the blanks question type in the Reading section and Listening section.

(1) Reading section: (a) Fill in the blank: In this question type, you will see a text on your screen with several blanks in it. Some words have been mentioned at the bottom of the text. These words are more than the blanks. You have to identify the right words and drag them into the correct blank.

(b) Reading, writing fill in the blanks: In this, you will see a drop-down with options for each blank. You have to select the correct one from it.

(2) Listening section: Fill in the blanks: In this section at the top of the screen you have an audio player. Below that you will find some text with blanks in it. After listening to the audio, you have to fill in the missing words in the text. You can fill it in two ways, first, you can listen to the audio and then write down the missing words in your notes and at the end of the audio, you can type them in the blanks. Another option is to type them in the blanks as you listen to the audio.

You have to consider the following things while doing the fill-in-the-blanks:

Try to Fill in the blanks within 1-2 minutes. Avoid spending more time on that.

Take care while dragging and dropping the word in the blank box. Make sure you drop the word correctly in the blank. You can change the answer any time before you click on the Next button.

Once you understand the meaning of the passage, there will not be any difficulty to find the proper word. Carefully read the words before and after the blank. If your basics are correct and strong, you will not take much time to find the correct word.

You have to develop your vocabulary, by reading books, and articles as much as you can. Learn new words, synonyms and find out the meaning to enhance your knowledge.

You should know the collocation of words i.e.; certain words go together just like a phrase.

You should follow an elimination strategy. When you are unsure of an answer. You can eliminate those options that are nowhere close to the meaning of the word that should fit in the sentence. This way you will get the exact word to fill in the blanks.

You should use the right word that has a similar meaning. In fill-in-the-blanks, you might come across two words that have a similar meaning and get confused about which one will fit in the blanks. That time you have to check the preposition, verbs, and nouns with the blank and check the context of the sentence. Read the sentence before and after it. In this situation, grammar and context will guide you to finalize the right answer.

Only with practice and to follow the above-mentioned tips and strategies you will achieve a good score in it.