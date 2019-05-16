Prince Harry Misses mother More Since Archie’s Birth

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

A young father is undoubtedly excited about the birth of his child, but he also misses his mother, more since the birth of his son. During his trip to Holland, he also stated the reason why.

Prince Harry traveled to Holland a few days after Archie’s Birth.

The baby was born on Monday, two days later a young couple announced the name of the newborn, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Just a day more then, Prince Harry traveled to Holland to help raise awareness for the upcoming Invictus Games. During this visit, Harry was smiling and wore a jacket with embroidered on it, with the letters spelling “I Am Daddy.”

During the visit, he gave a speech: “I had seen first-hand the transformative power of sport in helping people physically and psychologically recover and knew that the Invictus Games would change lives, capture hearts and inspire a generation, the Invictus generation. Now, here we are, launching the countdown to the fifth Invictus Games and I am absolutely thrilled that many more wounded, injured, and sick Servicemen and women will have the opportunity to continue their journey to recovery.”

Being a father is the ‘best thing he will ever do.

His close friend, JJ Chalmers, a broadcaster, said: “If anything I suppose it shows the importance of this competition to him. The [Invictus] is his first baby. I’m sure Meghan would love to be here too. This event has families at the absolutely heart of it.”

Chalmers also added, “But I said it [fatherhood] is the best thing he’ll ever do, and he agreed.”

His father’s new role reminds him of his mother.

During the visit, Prince Harry talked with a former soldier, as royal correspondent Imogen Lloyd Webber discussed during People magazine’s show. Webber said: “During a bike ride around the park Harry opened up to Dennis van der Stroon, who is a former soldier who hopes to compete in the Netherland’s Invictus team. Dennis said that Harry spoke to him about how becoming a father reminded him of his late mother. Actually, William talked about these milestone moments especially with weddings and so forth, that’s when they miss Diana the most.”

People’s senior editor, Michelle Tauber, added: “One of the things he said on that bike ride, he said ‘I realized a mother is security and I realized that when I lost my mum, I lost that security and a son needs that. I thought that was really quite heartbreaking because it’s true. Now seeing his vulnerable newborn baby being brought into the world I think he is reminded of what he is missing growing up.”

