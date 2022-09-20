Professional Chauffeur Drivers: The First Step To Your Happily Ever After

You’ve done the hard work and found the partner of your dreams. It’s time to walk down that isle and say “I do”.

Planning a wedding and ensuring the day goes as planned can be overwhelming. Hiring a professional chauffeur driver can put you at ease and take care of your transportation needs from the moment you are picked up to when you are dropped off to the Church, temple, other religious gathering or reception. A classy getaway car will also give your guests a wedding finale to remember as you ride away into the new chapter of your life.

Prestigious Cars For All Occasions

You will be able to give a classy touch to your wedding day by hiring a prestigious car that is fit for the occasion. The exterior of the prestige car is matched by the interior design and quality, offering comfort to you and your guests. With leather seats, leg space and ample luggage room, you and your guests who are dressed to impress will have plenty of breathing room to ensure that you arrive in style without any wardrobe mishaps or unnecessary creases due to lack of space. You can relax, take a moment, listen to music, enjoy a glass of champagne and settle the nerves as you arrive to wedding venue.

Most Chauffeur companies have an extensive fleet of cars including limousines, Hummers and European luxury cars, to suit the style of your wedding. Depending on the style and size of your car, it may be possible to transport up to 16 guests at any one given time, including guests and the bridal party. You may want to consider arranging a getaway car with ample luggage space to store gifts, decorations and the bride and groom’s overnight bag.

Additional services including bows, flowers or ribbons on the bonnet of the car, champagne on arrival and detours to various wedding photo locations are common accommodated requests for chauffeur wedding packages. If your looking to add your own unique touch, be sure to discuss your requests with the car company.

Reliability

Professional chauffeur drivers can transport the bride and groom, the bridal party and any other guests to multiple destinations. This means you can focus on what’s important on your big day as you no longer need to worry about getting to the venue on time, stressing about traffic conditions or parking.

If your planning your wedding in an area that is remote or a few hours outside of Melbourne, chances are that your guests aren’t familiar with the area. To avoid any confusion and remove the worry out of ensuring all your guests get to your wedding on time, you may want to arrange transportation for your guests.

Professional chauffeur drivers have extensive geographical knowledge and are conscious of weather conditions so they can avoid any delay and navigate through traffic. They will be sure to get you and your guests to one of the biggest events of your life!

Service

Behind every prestige vehicle is a professionally trained chauffeur driver to accommodate all your travel needs on your big day. Chauffeur drivers are professionally dressed and will arrive at your door with a smile. They will hold the car door for you and your guests and wait patiently while you take photos and make lasting memories at iconic destinations.

Needing to transport multiple guests? Professional chauffeur drivers coordinate pick-ups from multiple destinations to ensure that all your guests arrive to your wedding on time. With the ability to accommodate multiple passengers, you and your guests will be put at ease while travelling to the wedding with family and friends. You may consider having a few extra seats to ensure that your passengers are comfortable, particularly if they are tall, or are wearing clothing or accessories that take a bit more room.

Most professional chauffeur car companies have extensive experience in catering weddings and will not compromise on quality. Your comfort and unforgettable experience is their priority.

Selecting The Right Car And Chauffeur For Your Big Day

Before you consider booking a chauffeur, check the reputation of the company and their experience with weddings and larger events. You can check out mgchauffeurs.com.au to book a chauffeur for you big day.

Check their online presence and consumer reviews. Speak to the company’s representative to ensure that their service meets your expectations and they offer the style of car that will best compliment your wedding.

The size of your wedding is likely to determine the number of cars you will need. Check the availability of the vehicles required and enquire about the cost to determine whether it falls within your budget. Most chauffeur companies offer competitive wedding packages, with fixed hourly rates or a point to point pick up service.

To avoid disappointment, its always recommended that you book in advance, especially during peak seasons. Most chauffeur car companies have an expansive fleet of cars which are showcased on their website. Bookings are usually made online or over the phone. Its important to ask for a confirmation of your booking, confirming the date and time of your booking, and the pickup and drop off locations.

Big life moments should be memorable and shared with your friends and loved-ones. Take the worry and hassle out of your wedding transportation and experience unparalleled service and comfort from the minute you step out of your door to your arrival at your wedding.

Your wedding journey is the start to your happily ever after.