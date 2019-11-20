Psychics & The CIA: Best Kept Secrets Exposed Online

Did you know that for over a period of 20 years, the CIA invested 20 million dollars in psychic research?

It was ‘The Star Gate” Project. And the FBI, CIA, US military, along with several other government agencies were involved from 1971 to 1995. The core mission of the project was to develop and operationalize methods of psychic spying for U.S. Military intelligence. This primarily involved research and development of ‘remote viewing’ techniques.

Today, anyone interested can explore for themselves the experiments conducted during that period. And there are definitely some unbelievable discoveries. But before diving deeper into the Star Gate Project, it's important to understand what exactly 'remote viewing' is.

According to the International Remote Viewing Association, ‘remote viewing’ is a “mental faculty that allows a perceiver (a “viewer”) to describe or give details about a target that is inaccessible to normal senses due to distance, time, or shielding”.

In practice, viewers could be asked to describe an event that happened hundreds of years ago in the past. Or, they might even have to describe what a location thousands of miles away looks like. During these sessions, the ‘viewers’ speak aloud what they ‘see’ and draw it on a piece of paper for record.

Of all the ‘psychic’ or ‘clairvoyant’ disciplines, remote viewing is one of the most structured and researched methods. This sets it apart from other similar disciplines. Viewers are required to “follow specific scripted formats” when given a task. This allows for consistency and helps them train in the discipline over time to improve their performance.

The military and CIA developed this technique strictly for criminal and foreign intelligence purposes. This was conducted exclusively under the ‘Star Gate’ program.

Even though the program officially dissolved in 1995, remote viewers across the world are still active today. Nonprofit organizations like ‘The Monroe Institute’ offer training programs for others to continue to develop their skills. There also exists several research institutions that continue to research and develop remote viewing as a science.

The Star Gate Project Exposed

The Star Gate Project launched in 1971. Rumour has it that the project was the US military’s response to reports that the USSR was using ESP techniques for war.

US Military officials wanted to discover the potential for a similar program in the US. So they teamed up with other intelligence agencies to conduct a series of experiments. And that is how Project Star Gate was born. The project’s mission was to develop a method of ‘psychic spying’ that was ‘trainable, repeatable, operational, and if at all possible, accurate’.

The Star Gate Project was eventually shut down and declassified in 1995. This was due to lack of funding and a report denouncing the relevance of the project. According to reports, the program’s reporting was too ‘vague’ and was not useful in intelligence operations. There was also suspicion of project managers tampering with results.

Until 2017, the government kept these documents secret from the American public.

Until with the help of the Freedom of Information Act, 20+ years of documents from that project became available online. Anyone can now go to the CIA website and search ‘Star Gate Documents’. This will open up a treasure trove of session reports, analysis, and thousands of handwritten records. These records expose the remote viewing experiments conducted in secret.

While some of the documents may appear to look like nonsense, there are some wild insights speckled in amongst it all. One of which involved a psychic by the name of Joe McMoneagle and his visions of an ancient Red Planet.

McMoneagle’s Shocking Findings About Mars

Joe McMoneagle's visions of Mars would shock anyone from psychics to NASA's top scientists.

In a 1984 session with viewer Joe McMoneagle, researchers wanted to know what Mars was like over 1 million years ago. It is uncertain why researchers picked Mars as a test for McMoneagle, but what he saw is truly fascinating.

McMoneagle was first given a sealed envelope, which was not opened until after the interview. A card inside the envelope read, “The planet Mars. Time of interest approximately 1 million years B.C.”

The interviewer then verbally gave McMoneagle a set of coordinates to focus on (the envelope was still sealed).

As McMoneagle bagan, he first claimed to envision what looked like a pyramid.

“I want to say it looks like ah… I don’t know, it sort of looks… I kind of got an oblique view of a ah…pyramid or pyramid form. It’s very high, it’s kind of sitting in a…. large depressed area.”

McMoneagle then began to share visions of an ancient Martian civilization.

There is no timestamp on the start and end times of the session, but the transcript is just about seven pages long. Throughout the session McMoneagle spoke of seeing very ‘tall’ people. He described the environment as a “really crazy place with volcanoes and gas pockets and strange plants”.

The full transcript is available on the CIA website and is definitely worth the read. Who knows, maybe NASA will confirm McMoneagle’s vision one day!