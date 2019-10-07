Quiz: What’s Your Travel Style (And Where Should You Go Next)?

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

It’s Wanderlust Week here at The Frisky, and I don’t know about you, but all this travel talk has me itching to plan my next trip! If you’ve got the travel bug but aren’t sure where to venture to next, take this 5-question quiz to find out your travel style, and check out our destination recommendations. Ready? Here we go (remember to keep track of your answers!)…

1. What’s your idea of the perfect night?

A) Hiking to the top of a high peak and looking for shooting stars.

B) DIY facials and a ridiculously cheesy movie.

C) Getting glammed up for dancing/karaoke/drinking/wherever the night takes you!

D) Ordering one of everything at a trendy new restaurant.

2. What’s your favorite thing to bring back from a vacation?

A) Crazy stories to tell your friends–“Yes, I really did repel down that cliff face!”

B) A zen-like calm.

C) Shopping bags full of fabulous new clothes.

D) Five extra pounds–but God was it worth it.

3. How would you be most likely to injure yourself while traveling?

A) Bruised tailbone from a cliff jump gone awry.

B) Sunburn from falling asleep on the beach.

C) Cut from stepping on broken glass at a club.

D) Food poisoning from a questionable fish taco.

4. Which of the following best describes your typical vacation packing list?

A) Hiking boots, mosquito repellent, energy bars, compass.

B) Bikini, tanning oil, Kindle.

C) Mini dress, sequined heels, and a huge pair of sunglasses.

D) Restaurant guide, elastic waist pants, TUMS.

5. Which vacation splurge would you consider totally worth the money?

A) A guided cave diving expedition.

B) A Mayan mud body scrub.

C) Bottle service.

D) An elegant prix fixe meal at the fanciest restaurant in town.

If you chose mostly A’s…

You’re an adventure traveler!

You prefer a 10-mile hike in the jungle to a day at the mall. You’ve never met a zip line you didn’t like or an elephant you didn’t want to ride. For you, travel is about packing your schedule with as many activities as possible; most of them will take place outdoors, and if a few of them are death-defying, well, even better.

Where to go: Head to central America to quench your thirst for untamed jungle and rich culture. Experienced hikers looking for their next challenge might want to check out Panama’s 8-day Camino Real Tour, which takes you through jungles and rivers and gives you a good chance of seeing a jaguar in the wild. Awesome.

If you chose mostly B’s…

You’re a relaxed traveler.

You travel to escape the stresses of everyday life, and you’re not afraid to indulge in some heavy duty pampering. Between lazy days on the beach and luxurious massages at the hotel spa, you make sure to return to real life recharged, renewed, and rejuvenated.

Where to go: The ideal equation for ultimate relaxation? A beach and a swanky hotel spa. Costa Rica’s Flamingo Beach Resort & Spa definitely fits the bill. Want to stay stateside? Check out Montage in Laguna Beach.

If you chose mostly C’s…

You’re a nightlife traveler.

Your favorite way to explore a new place is to hit up the local boutiques during the day and the hottest clubs at night. The next day you’ll throw on your designer sunglasses, grab brunch, and do it all over again.

Where to go: Miami Beach is the perfect place for shopping, drinking, flirting, and dancing the night away. Nurse your inevitable hangovers on the gorgeous white sand beaches, and use all the money you saved by traveling domestically to splurge on that pair of gold heels you’ve been drooling over.

If you chose mostly D’s…

You’re a foodie traveler.

You suspect there are other reasons to travel besides eating, but if there are, you don’t care to know. When you’re at home, you flip between Food Network and the Travel Channel, and when you’re out

exploring, you’re constantly sampling the local fare and discovering new favorite dishes.

Where to go: Well, that depends on what kind of food you’re craving! Italy has always been a go-to destination for foodie travelers, and for good reason: there are few cultures on earth that maintain such a passion and reverence for food. Whether you dine in the sophisticated restaurants in Rome or seek out a tiny mom-and-pop pizzeria in Naples, your taste buds will thank you.

Original by Winona Dimeo-Ediger