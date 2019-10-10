Random Single Gal Recipe: Roasted Pork Tenderloin & Kale Salad

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

My favorite thing about Random Single Gal Recipes is how randomly I post them! Anyway, I love to cook and I live alone and just because I’m single doesn’t mean I don’t deserve an extravagant home-cooked meal, okay? So sometimes, when I come up with something yummy to eat and easy to make I post the recipe here!

And then you can cook and eat it by yourself or with friends or your dang significant other if you want. Here is my latest: roasted pork tenderloin and kale salad. I love pork tenderloin because there are always leftovers, it’s relatively lean (I may have made that up), you can repurpose it for tacos and stuff, and it’s easy as all hell to cook. As for kale — I’ve always liked it steamed, but DAMN, does it make for an excellent salad green. SO crunchy and tasty.

Get my recipes after the jump!

Roasted Pork Tenderloin

Ingredients:

Pork tenderloin

Dijon mustard or some other fancy French mustard

Olive oil

Soy sauce

Rice or red wine vinegar

Honey

Garlic, four cloves, chopped

Salt

Pepper

How To Prepare:

Let me tell you my philosophy on marinades: toss a ton of shit that you like the taste of, that generally go together flavor-wise, make sure to season it with an appropriate amount of salt and pepper, and then put it inside a big ol’ gallon zip lock bag along with your meat. Let that shit sit for at least three hours. Done. That is what I advise you do with the above ingredients because that’s what I did and it came out tasty. I know this isn’t typical chef talk, with my lack of measurements or instructions, but I am not a typical chef. I am a single girl who likes to eat and experiment in the kitchen and I KNOW you have it in you to do the same. Also, you can taste your marinade as you go along (before you put in the meat, obvs) until it’s to your liking. Okay, once the meat is done marinating (and feel free to let it marinate all day even), preheat the oven to 400 degrees. While that’s heating up, put a tiny bit of olive oil in a big ol’ skillet over a medium-high flame/heat, and brown the tenderloin on all sides (2-3 minutes per side should do it). Then put the tenderloin in a roasting pan and pop it in the oven for a total of 15-20 minutes. How long you cook pork really does depend on how hot your oven gets, as temps tend to vary, and how many pounds your meat is, so I would advise looking up how many minutes per pound your particular piece of pig should be cooked. Also, you can tell if it’s ready by using a thermometer to test the internal temperature. When there are a few minutes left in the cooking process, put the roasting pan on the top rack of the oven and turn the broiler on low — this will further brown the outside, but you only need about a minute per side so keep an eye on it. Remove from oven and tent with foil to let the juices settle. Meanwhile, make your salad…

Kale Salad

Ingredients:

Bunch of kale, chopped into salad size bites

3 radishes, sliced

grape tomatoes, handful, halved

red onion, small chunk, sliced into thin half-moons

8-10 green beans, raw, cut into bite sized pieces

dressing (recipe below)

SALAD DRESSING

1 tbsp. dijon mustard

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 tbsp. red wine vinegar

1 tsp. honey

1 clove garlic, grated (or a pinch of garlic powder works too)

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

To Prepare:

Wisk all the dressing ingredients together in a bowl. Add the raw veggie. Toss that salad, baby.

BRING IT ALL TOGETHER!

Slice your pork into 1/2 inch slices — it should be pinkish towards the center — and plate. Give your dog a bite for being sweet. Add your salad to the plate and pat yourself on the back for making something so pretty looking! Pour yourself a large glass of wine. Sit on the couch and eat your fucking face off. Burp. Let your dog lick the plate (making sure there are no onions left).

Original by Amelia McDonell-Parry