7 Reasons Brands are Using Experiential Marketing – 2020 Guide

The world of marketing is constantly changing, especially in such a modern age where people use all sorts of methods to overcome their competitors. These days, it’s not important to have the best product. What matters the most is to convince the public that your product is the best, even if it’s not. Advertising is a tricky job but it can take you a long way if you know what you’re doing.

With all of that being said, you probably understand the reason why brand-owners and agents are constantly changing up their strategies. When people get bored of the same old advertising method, they need something brand-new and fresh to “lure” them into the purchase.

Long gone are the times when people had to call your phone and spend at least twenty minutes of your precious time convincing you to purchase something their business offers. Nowadays everyone is just way too busy for that, and marketing agents are indeed quite familiar with this fact. If you haven’t noticed, ads today are as short and concise as possible, otherwise, they won’t work.

Experiential marketing is considered to be one of the most useful methods of advertising in 2020, so today we decided to tell you more about it. Let’s take a look.

1. Allows you to build trust

Nothing builds trust more than experiential marketing. There were many times in the past when people were either scammed or tricked into purchasing something that wasn’t even close to what it was advertised as. But, that’s all because marketing in the past was done through phones and other inconvenient methods. With experiential marketing, you can show your customers that you care about their opinion by presenting what you sell in-person. This leads to a better reputation, which is the second benefit.

2. Ensures good reputation

What every business owner should strive for in the long-run is ensuring a good reputation. It’s what causes people to spread the good word, and what will bring you the most success. When you have a good reputation in the corporate world, mistakes are tolerated a lot more. It takes quite a lot to ruin a great reputation, but quite a lot to build it up as well. Thankfully, experiential marketing helps you establish that connection.

3. Actions are louder than words

Simply convincing people that you have the best product may work, but only short-term. When they eventually start purchasing, the word will spread that it’s either “not worth it” or “it’s just bad”. But, if you have a quality product and you’re looking to boost your sales, experiential marketing is the way to go. Here’s why.

Instead of saying that your TV device has all the latest smart features and lots more, you can invite your customers to an expo and show it to them in person. They’ll greatly appreciate your effort to host something like this, and they’ll be a lot more interested in purchasing the product when they try it themselves. Money is a very valuable resource nowadays, especially in difficult times like these. People are quite careful when it comes to what they’ll spend theirs on.

4. It is becoming popular in 2020

In 2020, we can see all sorts of unique marketing methods, but the experiential way seems to be working the best. Uniqueness is the key, so we suggest that you take a look at some of the examples at foodtruckpromotions.com. It’s a website where you can see a creative method of advertising through the use of food trucks. You can use this as a starting point and then build up and improve your method by using your creativity. After all, marketing was always about uniquely grabbing the attention of others.

5. Customers will spread the good word

Let’s say once more that you’re selling smart TVs for a living, for the sake of this and the previous example. If you invite people to try your products out before asking them for money, they’ll be impressed by your idea and effort. In 2020, everybody is trying to sell things by convincing others that they have the best product, either through social media or by using generic ads and brochures.

Needless to say, inviting someone in-person to try a product is indeed rare these days, so your customers will appreciate it and they’ll most-likely spread the good word to others. As we all know, word-by-mouth marketing is the most valuable one that you can get, and it’s free. Expos, promotions, and all sorts of events fall into this category.

6. You’ll get instant priceless feedback

It’s very important to get feedback for your products or services from honest customers. It’s the only way to improve. If you believe that your product is flawless and you don’t want to hear anyone’s opinion about it, chances are that you won’t sell as much as you think. This entire mindset can easily backfire shortly. This is why we recommend that you listen to your customers. The great thing about experiential marketing is that you get this feedback for free. In other scenarios, you have to pay for product testing and such feedback.

7. People will know you’re following trends

Last but not least, as we mentioned above, experiential marketing is hot in 2020, and by implementing it into your workflow, you show your customers that you’re following trends and you’re always updated with the latest popular methods. This is quite important as well, and it’s just another nice benefit of this advertising type.

Conclusion

What everybody wants nowadays is a personalized connection. When the customer sees that you took your time to present something to them directly, they immediately appreciate your effort a lot more.

Even better, with experiential marketing you allow your customer to “feel” your product or service before paying for it. This ensures a connection between the manufacturer and the consumer and builds trust at the same time. We all know that trust is probably the most important thing that you can have with your customers, as it’s the most beneficial one for your long-term success goals.