Identifying the Time to Replace Your Vehicle’s Tires

Before you know it, the holidays will be here with the whole family in tow, Uncle Eddie, and all the distractions that come with. Whether you’re headed down the street or to Walley World, you’ll want to prepare the family wagon for your trip, so you don’t spend the holidays dead. We like to think of it as the Griswolds getting ready for one of their cross-country trips – pack only what’s necessary and find ways to make your journey even smoother so you don’t happen to get stuck under a truck. Be sure to remember your transportation basics, and while you’re getting ready to deck the halls, maybe consider paying a little extra attention and care to the sleigh.

If you’re planning on traveling during the upcoming holiday season, it’s important to make sure your vehicle is in the fittest of shape for the long haul. To ensure your vehicle is in optimal running condition and to prevent any types of road hazards or mishaps on the way to Aunt Edna’s house this Winter, here are a few quick tips to remember when it comes time to load up your Wagon Queen Family Truckster.

Check and Inspect Your Vehicle’s Tires

Visually check and inspect your tire tread for wear and tear, as well as any visible cracks or other damage. Take note of anything that looks out of the usual, such as large gouges or uneven wear. You can also run your hand over your treads to feel for any of these issues. If you do not feel comfortable doing this on your own, many local shops and service stations will perform this for you for free or a nominal fee. Either way, it is totally worth the time and money spent on this procedure to ensure you and your family arrive at your destination safely.

Check Tire Air Pressures Regularly

Regularly checking your tire air pressure should be something you should be doing, if you aren’t already. Not only do properly inflated tires help with fuel efficiency, but it also contributes to allowing your tires to wear properly which will allow them to last longer and handle safer. Consult your vehicle’s owners manual or the placard in the driver’s door jamb for the manufacturer’s suggested tire pressures and use a tire gauge to ensure an accurate fill up. Having the correct tire pressure can solve a lot of issues relating to performance, alignment, braking, and handling. Check your tire pressures today or visit your local service station for an air pressure inspection.

Check the Age of Your Tires

The older your tires get, the more they degrade; even if you do not drive your vehicle often or put a lot of mileage on it. Be aware of the production date on your tires by looking for the DOT code on the sidewall of your tire. The final four digits of this code will identify the date which your tires were manufactured. The first two digits will be the week which your tires were manufactured while the final two digits are the year. Depending on the climate where you live, after 5 years, your tires can degrade and become brittle. When tires wear over time like this, they can be more prone to flats or blowouts. If you live in climates that are more extreme, like the desert or mountain regions, tire replacement might be needed sooner.

Replace Your Tires

Unsure on the age or origins of the tires on your vehicle? If you have recently purchased a pre-owned vehicle and are unsure when the tires were replaced last, it may be a good measure to replace your tires for peace of mind. Sometimes tires can appear to look new or in decent shape but can perform poorly, especially if you are unsure of the manufacturer or where they came from. A new set of tires can completely transform the way your vehicle rides and handles. New tires can also allow for better performance, fuel economy and better noise/vibration/harshness characteristics. When you are unsure, it is best to replace your tires for the best results.

Tire Replacement

If any of these tips point to the need for a new set of tires, it is best to replace all four at the same time. Uneven tire wear can put unnecessary stress on your vehicle’s suspension and other components which can lead to larger and more expensive problems down the road. When you’re ready to purchase new tires, be sure to do your due diligence and research on what type and size best fits your vehicle as well as your budget. Just remember: when it comes to safety on the road this holiday season, don’t skimp on getting yourself a new set of shoes for your car!

Happy Holiday Motoring

One final consideration before hitting the road for the big holiday trip, make sure you give your Family Truckster a thorough once-over. Always make sure to check your oil, brakes and tire pressure before heading out, and during the course of your trip. Older vehicles will require more upkeep, care and consideration throughout the course of your trip. Make sure your spare tire is inflated properly and your emergency kit is fully stocked in case you run into any trouble while on the road. It’s always better to be safe than sorry when you’re on a long road trip. Plus, you don’t want to end up stuck in the middle of nowhere without any back-up plan!

So whether you’re traveling across state lines or all the way out there for those stupid ties with Santa Clauses on them, make sure your Wagon Queen Family Truckster is prepped and ready to go before setting out on a road trip to Aunt Edna’s. You’ll thank yourself later, or you’ll eat my road grit, liver lips.

Safe travels! If you need new tires, you can order them online from SimpleTire and have them delivered to your door. That way, you can be sure your vehicle is ready for safe holiday travels. Find the best selection of Kumho Tires from SimpleTire.com.