How to Choose the Right Rental Car for Your Trip – 2020 Guide

It does not matter how much you love your own car because it is not always the best choice when going on a trip. It might not be economical, safe, or comfortable for longer rides. This is one of the reasons that a lot of people prefer getting rental cars instead of using their own vehicles. This is also the best option for those that want to troll with a plane to a different state or country. Once the plane has landed, all you have to do is getting your Rent-A-Car and start your trip.

However, picking the right rental car is not that simple. There are several different factors you have to consider before making any kind of decision. I assume that you will be traveling with your friends or family that you have to think about their safety and their comfort.

So, before you pick a car, it is best that you do a little bit of research to find out which one will provide you with the most safety and comfort. Fortunately, there are a lot of models out there that provide those exact benefits. To make things easier for all of you that cannot make a decision, you can use these tips in this article as your guide to help you find the right car for your trip.

How many passengers will you have?

One of the most important factors you have to consider when picking a rental vehicle is how many friends or family members will be your passengers. This is so important because if the car is not big enough, you will not be able to fit every single passenger inside. That is a huge problem that you do not want to experience, trust me.

But, it is not just about the number of people that will need to fit in the vehicle. You also have to consider the size of those passengers. For example, if there are four adults, you will probably need a sedan or something bigger that will fit everyone comfortably. And, if there are only two adults and two children, you can probably get by with a regular hatchback or a smaller sedan.

If there is just two of you, you can even pick a luxurious coupe if you want a little bit more fun during your trip.

Trunk space

It is also vital to consider the amount of trunk space of the vehicle that you want to rent. Just like I mentioned previously, this will depend on the number of passengers that will travel with you and whether they are children or adults. Naturally, adults will pack a larger suitcase or multiple suitcases. You have to account for all those different suitcases and ensure that they will fit in the trunk of the model that you want to rent.

But, if you are uncertain and you do not want to experience, you can just get any kind of luxurious SUVs such as an Audi Q8, BMW X6, or Porsche Cayenne and you will not have any trouble regarding trunk size. Keep in mind that with luxurious SUVs such as the Porsche or Audi, you also get a lot of horsepower and acceleration as suggested by billionrent. With these types of vehicles, you can have a lot of fun on your trip.

Fuel economy

Just because you are willing to spend a bit of extra cash to get a luxurious rental, does not mean that you should not care about the fuel economy of that certain model. This is something that you have to consider, especially if you plan on driving a lot throughout your entire trip. Some trips can take 1000, 2000 and sometimes up to 5000 kilometers. That is a lot of liters of gas and when you multiplied for the price that is a lot of money.

However, whether the fuel economy is important to you is entirely up to you.

Automatic or manual

Now, this is a dilemma that is not that easy to solve. Even though it depends entirely on your preference, I think it is worth mentioning in this article.

Your first option, an automatic shifter, has several different benefits. The first and most obvious benefit is the fact that you will not have to worry about switching gears at all, making your drive and trip more relaxing and stress-free. The fuel economy is also better with automatic shifters.

The other option is, of course, a manual shifter. It is true that with a manual you will have to shift to every single gear which can have a huge impact on your fuel economy if you are not careful and it takes a lot more concentration to drive it.

However, the amount of control and fun you can have with a manual is much better. Again, this is entirely up to your preference.

Pricing

Obviously, the pricing of the model that you want to rent is very important. This is a factor that you cannot overlook. I assume that you are working with a certain budget. In other words, you cannot waste all of your money from the budget just on the car that you will be driving on your trip.

Naturally, if you do have a much larger budget, I would recommend going with something a little bit more luxurious. Although, if you are on a tight budget and make sure to grab something cheaper and with a good fuel economy.

With pricing also comes the insurance from the rental company. At least, that is how most companies that provide such services work. Personally, I believe that it is best to pay that extra bit of money to get the insurance that will cover any damages that might happen in the future. Otherwise, you would need some serious cash to pay back the rental company.

In the end, I do not think anyone should spend a lot of time thinking about this subject. Look through different models, see what you like, check the fuel economy, the price, and rent it. It should be that simple.