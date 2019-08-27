Romantic Gifts That Will Make Her Heart Skip a Beat

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Between birthdays, anniversaries, Christmas, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, weddings and other gifting occasions it might feel like you are always looking for a gift for the special women in your life. Trying to find a thoughtful gift each time can be time-consuming. You could spend hours surfing the web or walking the isles of the department store looking for the perfect romantic gift but who has the time? Before you give up and get her another box of chocolates or flowers that will be dead in a week, take a look at these amazing romantic gift ideas that will remind her why she fell in love with you in the first place.

Birthstone Necklace

Giving her jewelry may seem like a no brainer but not all jewelry gifts are created equally. If you are looking for a personalized jewelry gift that won’t break the bank then a birthstone necklace with her birthstone is a great choice. When choosing a necklace to pick one that is fancy enough that she can wear it when she dresses up for a night out but also appropriate for the office or around the home where she spends most of her time.

You don’t have to spend you whole paycheck on this gift. Instead of hitting the jewelry store at the mall start your search online. You will find a wide variety of birthstone necklaces at very reasonable prices. However, before you click that “Order Now” button make sure you can return the necklace in case she decides she wants a different style.

Romantic Gift Box

Why not let a gifting expert help you pick the perfect gift? When you give her a romantic gift box from BrilliantGifts.com you know you will get a gift that she’ll love. Each of these gift boxes contain expertly picked themed gifts that are guaranteed to keep your romantic spark alive. To make your gift even more special many of the items in these gift boxes can be personalized with custom engraving.

One of the best things about a gift box is that you don’t have to worry about gift wrapping. Forget about the wrapping paper because of each git box ships in beautiful gift packaging. You can choose a decorative box, pine crates or even a sealed crate that she has to break open with the included pry bar. This is a gifting experience she will be talking about for years to come.

Personalized “Love Story” Leather Journal for Two

What she really wants is to spend more time with you. With a “Love Story” journal for two each of you can share the thoughts and feelings you have for each other in the journal which she can read again and again. When you give her the gift make sure you have completed the first page with a love letter to her. Remind her how you felt the first time your saw her or your first kiss together. These personal letters you write will be something she reads often and cherishes.

When you purchase the journal, have it engraved with your names, wedding date or her favorite saying to make it even more special.

A Night of Pampering

Show her how much you love her with a romantic night at home. Start by preparing her favorite meal and eating it by candlelight. After dinner surprise her with a spa gift basket full of everything she needs to indulge and relax such as bath salts, bath bombs, sugar scrubs, etc. Tell her you would like for her to take a relaxing bath while you clean up dinner. While she is in the bath set up your bedroom for a massage. Spread some silk rose petals on the bed, light some candles, dim the lights and play some soft music. When she comes out of the bathroom tell her you want to give her a massage. After the massage surprise her with chocolate-covered strawberries and champagne.

This heartfelt gift will take some effort on your part but is the perfect way to show her how much she means to you.

Personalized Fleece Blanket

Fill a fleece blanket with her favorite sayings, important dates, names and titles. This is a gift that she will want to leave out on the couch all the time. Each time she cuddles up in this blanket she will remember how much she loves you. For an extra level of personalization you can add a picture of the two of you together on your wedding day or at another time. This functional and romantic gift is a fun way to say I love you.

Hopefully these romantic gift ideas haves have your creative juices flowing. Whether you choose one of these gifts or you find your own she will love the fact that you are thinking of her and that you took the time to find the best gift to express your love.