Everything You Need to Know About Rose Gold

Rose gold is nothing new in the world of jewelry, fashion and design, but you may not know everything there is to know about it. Such as where it comes from, why it is so popular and whether it will suit you too.

The secrets of its composition

Jewelry is usually not made of pure gold but from its alloy. In yellow and rose 10-carat gold (which is the lowest permitted purity in the United States), there is 41.7% gold and the rest is silver and copper. So what causes the color differences? It is simply the ratio of both the silver and copper which is mixed with the gold. If the proportion of copper increases compared to silver, the alloy will take on a pink hue. Red gold which is very often confused with rose gold has an even higher percentage of copper in it. And you don’t have to worry about quality with rose gold. Thanks to the identical proportion of gold as in yellow gold, it is just as valuable, and the higher copper content even has a positive effect on its hardness.

The birth of a (pink) star

People have known gold for about 40,000 years. But don’t look for a similarly long history with rose gold. Although objects from rose gold appeared earlier in history, it was only “discovered” for a wider audience by Carl Fabergé, the famous jeweler to the Russian tsars. His richly decorated lavish creations, especially the so called “Fabergé Eggs” appealed to jewelers across Europe and rose gold gradually made its way around the world.

Rose gold has always been perceived as fashionable, especially in contrast to classic yellow gold. It has sated women’s desire to emphasize femininity as well as slow off a slight extravagance and its popularity has always come in waves. For example one such wave was in the 1940s which was associated with the era of Hollywood silver screen stars and we are witnessing another big boom in rose gold today. It has gained in popularity thanks to its romantic appearance and its ability to match any skin tone. However, as tends to happen in fashion, trends never return in exactly the same way. Today’s rose gold has a brighter shade of pink and jewelry from it is to some extent more simple in design and without ornamental motifs.

How to wear rose gold jewelry?

When you make rose gold jewelry a part of your wardrobe, it will quickly become a favorite. You can choose to harmonize or contrast it when looking to match it you’re your outfits. If you are trying to harmonize it, try combining rose gold with pure white, cream, dusty pink or peach. The more pronounced shades of pink and purple will also work nicely with it.

If on the other hand you want to contrast it, don’t be afraid of dark green, emerald or brown. And we don’t even have to mention black, it’s a classic that won’t ever disappoint either. On the other hand though, avoid combinations with yellow, orange and red.

Current trends are also easy going when it comes to mixing the various colors of gold. Jewelry in simple designs as well as delicate jewelry is best suited to such mixing. Minimalist chains, bracelets and rose gold rings look great when they are mixed.

And how do masters of the jewelry trade work with the magic of rose gold? At the Czech KLENOTA jewelery studio, they turn it into modern pieces with simple geometric motifs as well as classic jewelry set with diamonds and natural precious stones.

Engagement and wedding rings in rose gold have also become popular while rose gold jewelry with color gemstones deserves a special mention since this color of gold has the ability to blend in with various skin tones so it allows the color of the stone to shine through fully. Beautiful combinations with morganite, aquamarine, amethyst, emerald and many other stones are sure to delight anyone.

It's easy to fall under the spell of rose gold.

Why Is It Necessary to Mix Gold with Other Metals?

The pure gold is soft and easy to bend. It lacks durability, and hence, it needs to be mixed with other metals to make it hard and not easy to bend. Copper provides hardness to it and hence makes it capable enough to withstand slight pressure.

These metals give an amazing shape and rosy texture to the ornaments. The use of gold is considerably less, and hence, you will get it at a reasonable price. The mixture in the right quantity makes it durable, shiny, and perfect to wear on any occasion.

Is There a Chance of Chipping or Tarnishing?

There is no risk of chipping and tarnishing due to the presence of copper. With time, it gets darker, and hence, the pink texture turns a bit red when it starts aging. In this way, your rose gold ornaments will give a vintage effect. You can try out wearing that jewelry with different outfits. It will provide you a glamorous look and feel.

Who Invented It?

The new trend of making rose gold jewelry is quite old. There is nothing mentioned in the history about who and when it is invented. But in the 19th century, it becomes popular in many parts of Russia. In various books, you can read it as the Russian Gold.

Why It Appears in a Vintage Look?

The rose Gold was invented in historical years, and the design is also the same. At the time of Queen Victoria, many ornaments were made using this alloy. It was a popular trend among the people. In 1920, rings in tri-color, i.e., yellow, white, and rose Gold were also popular.

In 1935, platinum was used on different occasions. But after World War II, people again switch to rose gold because of the sudden hike in the price of platinum. It is an old alloy with a great vintage look and feels.

Reason Behind Its Popularity

Nowadays, rose gold is quite trendy because it gives a royal and rich look. Many other gadgets like phones, watches, cosmetics, etc., are also available in this color.

Anyone who wants to try new color or variety in jewelry must try this one. The pink-color gold looks stunning on some people’s skin tones. Anyone who wants to own vintage-style jewelry, then create your favorite ornaments in it.

The Bottom Line

Rose gold is an ancient allow a perfect blend of metals like silver, copper, and gold. It is quite trendy to wear ornaments made up of this metal. If anyone wants to try anything vintage, then it is the best option to try. It is used mainly in engagement rings, wedding jewelry, and much more. People from the 19th century know about this invention in Russia.

You can style it with any clothing. People with pink skin tone must prefer this metal as it looks impressive on them. Many people are showing interest in buying jewelry in this alloy and following the latest trend. If you are not one of them, then try something new and wear a different metal.