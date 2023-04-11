Safe Travel with Pets? These 6 Simple Tips Can Help You

Understanding the safety of your pets during travel should be your main priority. However, it should always go both ways. You need to make sure that the people around you (if you’re riding in public vehicles) are also safe from your pets.

Dogs and cats usually get irritated during long travels so you need to know what you should do in case something like this happens.

We’ve listed down a few safety tips to give you a stress-free journey with your pets.

1. Preparing your Pets for Long Travels

Your pets have to be fully accustomed to traveling. It doesn’t matter if you’re riding in a car, boat, or airplane. They have to be physically and mentally prepared.

Your pets might get stressed out during long travels, especially if you’re traveling abroad. If you’re in a car, you can always have a short stopover on the road so your pets can go out and do their thing.

So, how do you prepare your pets for long travels?

Keep them restrained for safety purposes. They can get hurt while traveling and they might hurt other people if you’re riding a public vehicle.

Always have a pet travel kit with you. It should contain snacks, drinks, and some entertainment. Grooming supplies are also needed and make sure that you have waste bags and medications for emergencies.

Update the tags of your pets and make sure that you check the phone number and address on their microchip.

If you plan to have a long trip with your pets and need to find a place to stay, you can learn more about hotel booking options for pet-friendly accommodations here. Many hotels offer pet-friendly rooms, but it’s important to check the hotel’s policies and any additional fees or requirements before booking to ensure a smooth and enjoyable stay for both you and your furry companions.

2. Keep your Pets Away from Other Animals

One of the most important safety precautions when traveling with your pet is to not let them interact with other animals. Whether it’s a dog, cat, or any type of animal, your pet might get sick or injured.

There are a lot of diseases that your pets might get while traveling such as leptospirosis, rabies, and more. Fleas and ticks can also be a big problem.

It’s better to keep your pets on a leash or carrier when traveling. Don’t feel bad if they can’t get out. You can always let them run and play when no one is around.

As a pet owner, you have to be responsible when traveling with your pet. If they have to be sedated during your travel, it’s better if you don’t bring your pets with you.

Don’t let your pets get sedated unless your veterinarian tells you to. Remember that the medication and the stress during travel can severely hurt your pet.

4. Know the Right Stops

Unlike humans, pets can’t hold their bladder for a long time. They get bored easily as well so making stops along the way can help them relieve themselves and avoid too much stress.

Yes, dogs get stressed too, especially if you’ve been traveling for a long time. If you’re traveling by car, stop after 2 to 3 hours of travel. This would give them time to relieve themselves and stretch a bit. By letting them play for a few minutes outside, you are also preparing them for another 2 to 3 hours of driving.

Prepare for the stops beforehand. Plan your trip because you need to know the right stops for your dogs. You cannot simply stop in the middle of nowhere. Check the route and see if there are places along the way where your dog can relax for a few minutes.

Dog parks and other pet-friendly establishments would be the best choices. Bring their toys with you and play with them for a few minutes so they would be mentally prepared for another few hours of travel.

5. Check your Airline’s Pet Policy

If you’re going abroad and you want to ride an airplane with your pet, make sure that you check the airline’s policy. This is to make sure that they are perfectly safe during travel.

Some airlines would allow you to bring your dogs in the cabin, while some would ask you to place them in the cargo regardless of their size and weight.

Pets would act differently if they are placed in the cargo, especially if it’s going to be a long flight. You have to be fully prepared and make sure that they have enough food and drinks. Leaving them with some toys for entertainment will do.

Knowing the policy of the airline beforehand can help you prepare your pets in advance. Imagine what would happen if you’ve prepared your pet for a cabin ride only to be asked by the airlines to place them in the cargo.

Your pet will be subjected to a lot of stress the whole flight.

6. Vet Check!

Whether it’s a long or short trip, bringing your pets for a vet check is mandatory before travel. This is to ensure that they are healthy enough to travel. Here are some of the reasons why you need to go to your vet before traveling:

Microchip: They will handle the implantation of the microchip in your pets. This will make sure that you can locate them in case an accident happens and they got lost while traveling.

Vaccinations: Vaccination cards are required by airlines. You need to get proof that your pets are fully vaccinated before you can enter other countries.

Checking for parasites: You have to make sure that your pets don’t have parasites that can cause harm not only to you but also to the people around you.

Blood Test: This is done to make sure that your pet is healthy to travel. Some countries would require Fluorescent Antibody Virus Neutralization (FAVN) blood tests as it indicates the rabies antibodies in your pet’s blood.

Final Thoughts

Taking safety precautions before traveling with your pets is a must. You can minimize the risks of accidents during the trip and you can guarantee that your pets will not cause harm to the people around you.