Scary New Masturbation Device For Dudes

Yeah, so there’s pretty much nothing about this video that doesn’t freak me out. The obsession with hygiene. The fact that no identifiable human appears in it. That the product is called “The Flip Hole.” Say hello to a guy’s new best friend when it comes to high-tech self-pleasuring. Designed by the people who think masturbating with robo-eggs is a good idea, what we have here is a plastic vagina with a ribbed interior. Dudes stick their peen into the hole. And then … the magic happens? I don’t know. Sometimes men confuse me. [Buzzfeed]

Original by Susannah Breslin