Secrets of Health Sex for Women after 40

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Some researches say that 15 percent of women have never experienced an orgasm during sex. It’s because that is not so simple for women. For more information about this topic, visit yourdoctors.online website.

Lots of complex things are needed in order for women to completely enjoy sex. During sexual activity, your brain responds since your body sends specific electrical signals. Your privates become lubricated, more blood is pumped to that area, and you breathe much faster.

Every part of your body has its’ role in allowing you to feel pleasure. When you get a bit older, some of the parts may not do their job as well as they did before. Getting an orgasm can be much more complicated when you reach a certain age.

However, getting orgasm when you reach your 40’s is still possible, and there are a few things you can do to improve sex.

1. Check your hormone levels

When women are close to being in menopause, their bodies produce different levels of hormones. Testosterone is very important for your libido and can change the level of your sex drive if not produced in the right amount. That is why a lot of women have less desire for sexual activity when they get older. Sex after 40 for some women can become less enticing, but that doesn’t mean you can not do anything to improve it.

2. Your vagina needs to be lubricated

Your ovaries will begin to produce less estrogen as you grow older. Estrogen is important because it keeps your privates lubricated and allows you to enjoy sex in the right way.

Dry privates may lead you to painful sex that you will not enjoy. Decreasing estrogen levels can cause your vaginal walls to get much thinner, there will be less blood flow, and sex may be painful for those reasons.

If you have sex often, more blood will be sent to this area, and your privates will be more lubricated. You can buy good lubricants in pharmacies. They sell various types, such as water-based ones, oil-based lubricants, even silicon-based ones.

If you want to do something about your estrogen decrease, make an appointment with your doctor. He may give you some prescription products that could help you.

3. Practice you pelvic muscles

Muscles that are placed in the pelvic floor are very important during sex because they contract and release tension. Those muscles can get stretched out if you gain weight, have babies, and often happens when women get older.

You can strengthen them by activating your Kegel muscles every day. Those muscles have the function of stopping urine in midstream. You practice them by squeezing them and holding. You should do that about 100 times each day.

4. G-Spot is not the most important

Experts say that G-Spot is not the key to having an orgasm and that you should focus on other things. Women after 40 usually find it easier to get a clitoral orgasm. Make sure that sex is pleasurable, and if you experience any uncomfortable pain, visit your doctor.