7 Signs You Have an Addiction

Addiction is a serious problem, but it’s also one that doesn’t have to be permanent. The road to recovery isn’t always an easy one, but with the right support and effort, you can overcome your addiction and live a healthy life.

Definition of Addiction

To understand the signs of addiction, one must first define what addiction is. Addiction is a chronic condition in which a person has difficulty stopping the use of a substance or behavior even though it causes physical, psychological, social, and financial harm. Addictions are persistent and similar in nature to medical conditions like heart disease and diabetes, although there are typically no external signs of addiction.

Addiction can lead to a cycle of cravings for more of the substance or behavior followed by compulsive use despite knowing it’s causing hurtful consequences. This can be caused by physiological adaptations that occur in the body during prolonged periods of repeated exposure to addictive substances or behaviors. It’s also important to note that addictions can exist without physical dependence on substances such as alcohol or drugs. Here are some signs that you might have an addiction:

1. You Have Obsessive Thoughts

You constantly think about a substance or action, but don’t consider it an obsession because you’re confident that you have a ‘handle’ on it. While it may not be technically an obsession, the fact that these thoughts pop into your head without provocation is a sign that something could be amiss.

An obsessive thought pattern is often brought on by internal stressors like depression or anxiety—both of which can be dangerous if left untreated. If you find yourself obsessing over something, seek out professional help immediately and do an addiction assessment to determine what other issues are going on.

2. You’ve Tried to Stop

You’ve tried to cut down on a behavior or substance and failed. One of the biggest signs that you are addicted to a substance or behavior is when you have tried to quit but failed. If this is the case for you, then it’s time to seek help. When you think you can reduce your usage of drugs and alcohol, but it doesn’t work, you may have an addiction. It’s important to recognize that the vast majority of people who experience addiction cannot quit without getting help and support from professionals.

3. You Experience What is Known as ‘Withdrawal’

When you stop using a substance, your body can go through withdrawal. These unpleasant physical and psychological symptoms are a sign that your brain has adapted to having the chemical in the body. The severity of the symptoms depends on how much of the substance was used and how long it was used. The more severe withdrawal symptoms include nausea, sweating, diarrhea, and muscle cramps, and can even lead to more severe neurological symptoms like seizures.

Withdrawal from some drugs is also accompanied by intense cravings. Some people who quit smoking experience these cravings for months afterward. People trying to detox from drugs and alcohol can also experience cravings that are so intense the only way to stop the feeling is to have them. Most people will avoid detoxing for this reason.

4. People are Worried About You

If a friend or loved one has expressed concern about your behavior, they could be the first to notice that you have developed a problem. While it’s not always easy to talk about addiction, it may help to take comfort in the fact that your loved ones want what is best for you and will make sure that you get the help necessary to overcome your addiction.

You can use this as an opportunity for healing. The experience of having someone care enough about you to speak up can be painful and embarrassing; however, if you are ready for change then this could be a good time for self-reflection and growth.

5. It’s Impacting Your Life

If you’ve experienced negative consequences in other areas of your life because of your behavior, you may have an addiction. These can include difficulty focusing at work, trouble in your relationships, and more. If using drugs or alcohol is impacting your finances, it’s also worth noting that addiction may be taking hold of your life.

There are some signs that indicate a need for addiction treatment. These include missing work or school because of substance abuse, loss of relationships because of substance abuse, and getting arrested for drug-related crimes.

6. You Turn to Substances When You are Upset

When you’re upset, your addiction will call louder than ever. You might feel like the only way to relieve your distress is to engage in the behavior. However, this will only make things worse. If you notice that the more upset you are, the more compelled or drawn towards certain behavior, such as overeating or drinking, it may be time to seek help for your addiction before your life spirals out of control.

7. You Depend on the Substance to Feel Better

An addiction is a dependence on a substance or activity, which can cause you to feel like you need it in order to cope with your daily life. You might find that you need it just to feel normal, or as a way of coping with stressful situations. If this sounds like your situation, then it’s possible that you have an addiction.

Confronting addiction is not easy, but with the right help, you can overcome your substance abuse and live a healthy lifestyle free of drugs and alcohol.

When you or someone else notices any excessive behavior that may indicate an addiction, it is important to seek help before the behaviors become further ingrained into everyday habits. Making lifestyle changes or seeking therapy can help tremendously, as well as being educated on the signs and symptoms of all types of addictions. Understanding the possible causes and making changes to reduce triggers is imperative in order to find success in beating addictions.