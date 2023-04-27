Why Single Board Servers Are Changing the Game for DIYers and Developers

Developers and DIYers know how important it is to have good equipment for their projects, and one of the best things they can find on the market is single-board servers. Of course, it is necessary to find a reliable server created by a reliable company, and it can be pretty challenging since they are relatively new on the market. Luckily, we have a solution, and you do not need to spend hours researching the best product, as the ZimaBoard media server is perfect for every developer and DIYer. Besides that, their usage is wide and has many benefits, and we will focus more on them in the text below.

They are very small

One of the greatest advantages of single-board servers is their size since they are pretty small and do not require a lot of space. It is perfect for DIYers and developers who do not have their own office or/and work from home and do not have enough space to rearrange it and use it only for work. They can be placed in every room in the house, as they do not need additional devices for their operation, which saves even more space. That also means you do not need to spend more money on making a personal space you can place them, as even the smallest room in the house will be enough to set up the single-board server and start working.

They can work as a personal cloud storage

We all know how irritating it can be to face a lack of storage, especially when we need to save some important data. The built-in memory in our computers is usually not enough, which is why most developers and DIYers use cloud storage for their projects. It allows them to save more information, but the problem is that it can be pretty expensive when we put everything on paper and check monthly bills. Owning a single-board server allows us to create a personal cloud server and save as much data as we want without hidden or additional costs. It can help us save some money for other important steps of realizing our projects and focus on something more significant instead of worrying about the money.

They are easy to set up

Setting up a computer and a server can be pretty challenging, especially for people who are doing it for the first time because of the many components and wires. Luckily, setting up a single-board server is extremely easy because everything you need is built into one board, so all you need is to set that board, and you are ready to go. Setting them up will only take a minute or two, and you will not need professional help, even if you are not skilled in technology, which saves a lot of time andmoney.

They guarantee data security

We can never be too cautious about our data safety, especially when we are working on an important project. Since this information should remain private, we must do everything we can to protect them from other people’s eyes. It is much more challenging than it sounds, as experienced hackers can easily reach them if we have not protected them properly and use them against our will. Using a single-board server can help us protect our sensitive data, hide our digital footprint, and even block the adds that can be pretty annoying.

They generate less heat

Probably one of the biggest problems regarding board servers and computers, in general, is overheating, which can cause various problems in the long run. That is why coolers need to support them, as it is the only way to prolong their life and avoid dealing with any possible issues. That is where single board servers dominate because, due to their preferences, they do not overheat, or not that easily, at least. Of course, it all depends on how one uses them, and since they are mostly used in industrial situations where they are used in rackmount format for process control or to provide control and interfacing, they represent a much better option. In general, single-board servers are much more efficient and durable compared to some other options you can find on the market.

They are more energy efficient

Another common issue is how much energy is needed, or, to be more precise, how much power computers use, and since in industrial practice, they are working 24/7, this can represent a problem. Understandably, this is something that needs to be calculated in the expenses in time, but luckily, single-board servers provide a much easier solution. Namely, unlike SoC, that’s composed of different functional units on a single silicon chip, SBC is a single board one, which is one of the biggest reasons why they are more energy efficient. Another great benefit is that, even though it’s not that highly recommended, you can also build SBD, as all you need is a product schematic.

They can be used for various purposes

There are many ways to use single-board servers, and it all depends on the specifics and personal preferences. Namely, while on the one hand, SBD can be used as a great way to learn coding and programming, they are also vastly used for home automation and performing basic tasks like writing in Word or browsing the net. Their usage in robotics or building media players or NAS drives is also something that needs to be highlighted, and with certain modifications, the usage of SBD can be vast. Also, single-board computers are extremely popular as they come in a wide variety of different capacities, and due to their size, they are to go option by many.

Final thoughts

As you can see, buying a single-board server is one of the best investments any DIYer or developer can make, as it guarantees a safe connection, a lot of storage, and data security. The best thing is that it can help us save a lot of money, as there is no need to worry about the additional components, which can be pretty expensive. These servers also allow us to access our media library via any device we want, which is pretty important, especially when we want to reinvent our smart projects.