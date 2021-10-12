Sketching a logo’s design is an integral part of the logo design process. Sketching is an essential step for designers to quickly develop unique ideas without wasting too much time and effort. Sketching is cheap, effective, and influential in creating great logo designs for your business and brand.

Every great logo starts from a sketch. Many famous logos that you see today were all once sketches. It is always recommended by professionals and experienced designers that you should sketch your logo before starting to use any design software to create your logos digitally.

This article will discuss how you can sketch a logo and everything you need to know about this critical process. If you want to know how professionals draw logos and make the logo design process quick and smooth, this is the right article.

How To Sketch A Logo: A Professional’s Guide To Logo Sketching

Now it’s time to look at the different steps you need to follow when sketching your logo’s design. Once you have read this article, you will be drawing like the professional designers from the logo design firms. See examples of their works at niksundin.medium.com.

Understand And Know Your Brand

This is the first and one of the most critical steps when sketching your logo’s design. Before you start drawing, you should research your target market, who your target audience is, and what message you want to deliver using your logo.

Knowing your brand will help you sketch and design a logo that appropriately represents your business and brand and is received well by your target audience. Before drawing, write down the message you want your logo to send to people looking at it, then use that message to sketch a logo design or many logo designs representing your brand correctly.

Know The Different Types Of Logos

Knowing the different types of logos you can use will help you choose the greatest one for your brand. You will have your pick of the most popular and liked logotypes, which will help your brand gain more recognition and awareness.

Deciding on the suitable logotype will depend on many factors. These include where your logo will be used and how it will be displayed. Different logo styles deliver a distinct personality and tone; you need to understand these too if you want to make the right design decisions. If you don’t know which logotype is suitable for your brand, you should hire logo creation companies to help you make the correct choice using their best online logo design service. Making the wrong decision here could cause your logo design to fail, so take your time and do not rush this step.

There Is More Than One Way To Sketch Your Logo

There is no right way to sketch your logo’s designs. Everyone has their process that makes drawing more accessible for them; find out what yours is and use it. If others have a different approach to you, it doesn’t matter. Take your time and look at the different sketching techniques that people use and try them out. Once you have found the one that you like the most, use it.

Take your time, do not rush this step, be as creative as you can, and keep designing logo designs even if you think you have created one you want to choose. Design different iterations of that one design and make changes to it. Improve on it to create the most excellent possible logo design for your brand.

Don’t Focus Too Much On The Small Details

Sketching isn’t about the small details of your logo; it is about the style and direction of the logo’s design. During the sketching process, you need to focus on the rough shape and style of the logo you want for your brand. Do not get stuck on just one design and trying to improve it and adding intricate details; that is not a part of the sketching process; that comes after the sketching is done. You will have more than enough time for that in the later phases of the logo design process.

Do Not Use Colours When Sketching

Colors will look nice, but they shouldn’t be a part of the logo’s sketch. Adding color in this step will not be productive and will only stop you from creating many great logo designs for your brand. As discussed before, sketching your logo is about the rough shape and style of the logo, not the colors it will have and the details of the logo.

You Need To Criticise Your Sketches

It would help if you criticized your logo sketches. Look at them objectively and make sure that the logo you have designed represents your brand appropriately and in the way you want. It would help if you asked yourself many questions about the logo design to make sure you are creating a logo that will be successful. These questions are:

What sketch represents your brand the best?

Why do the other sketches fail to represent your brand appropriately?

Will the target audience receive this logo design well?

Does this logo design stand out, and is it memorable?

What makes this logo different from the competition?

These are some of the critical questions you need to answer when you are in the sketching process.

Finalizing Your Logo Sketches

Once you have finished sketching your logo designs, you need to choose several of the greatest ones for your brand. Designers usually choose around 3 to 5 methods. Once you have selected the best ones, you can then add more detail to improve them. This is the step where you start moving everything over to design software and digitally begin working on the designs to add color and more detail. Once you have improved the methods digitally, you should get more feedback and make any essential changes to the one design that was liked the most.