What Sports (Games) Can You Play On The Beach?

There’s more to do on a beach vacation than soaking the sun. You can also have fun playing.

If you are athletic and would want to make your vacation on the coast memorable, you’ll love the sports on my list.

They are not just pass-time activities, but they can also help you to keep fit. So, you’ll maintain your shape while taking a vacation. Cool, right?

Below are water-related sports and games that involve either a ball or running on the beach.

Water-Related Beach Sports

If you are a fan of the waters, then you should try any of these water sports:

1. Kayaking

Kayaking is a racing sport that involves a canoe-like boat called a kayak. There are so many inflatable kayaks that you can pack easily and inflate them one you get to the ocean.

They also come with different load capacities to suit kayakers of different bodyweights. If interested in buying the best kayak, visit beachrising today to learn more about them.

2. Surfing

How do you feel about riding on waves? Then get a surfboard and do it.

This water sport is thrilling, especially when you know how to do it. You can ride on waves seated or standing on a surfboard.

If you have never surfed before, you should ask a skilled surfer to guide you.

3. Body Surfing

Body surfing is riding on water waves without using a board (surfboard). Instead, you lay your body on the tide.

The sport is funnier when you are skilled at using the surfboard. So, if you are not familiar with surfing, find someone experienced to guide you.

4. Race-to-the-Water

This sport is just what the name is suggesting. It involves running to the ocean to see who touches the water first. That person will then be declared the winner.

Consider wearing a swimming suit and water shoes since you’ll be stepping in the water.

Beach Sports That Involve Balls

If you don’t fancy water sports, then you are likelier to enjoy these beach ball games.

1. Beach Volleyball

Volleyball is probably the most popular beach sport. The sport is fun for everyone, regardless of age and gender.

It’s also easy to set up a volleyball court since all you need is a ball (volleyball) and a net.

The best bit is that you don’t have to be a complete team. Depending on how many you are, you can play one against one, two against two, and so on.

Other beachgoers can also join in case you need more members.

2. Beach Soccer

Soccer is arguably the world’s most popular sport. So, if you adore this beautiful game, then you should play it on the beach.

You don’t need actual goalposts, and so you can use just anything you can find on the coast. You also don’t need to be a complete team.

Moreover, you can kick the ball against yourself or juggle it. So, you don’t have to follow any soccer rules.

If you are enthusiastic about football and volleyball, you can combine both skills and play footvolley. Footvolley is the foot version of volleyball.

So, instead of using your hands to pass the ball, you’ll be using your feet. This game may suit adults and older kids more.

4. Beach Rugby

If you fancy rugby, you can try playing it on the beach. It also doesn’t have to be complicated, which means you don’t have to be a complete team.

The good thing about playing rugby on the coastline is that the surface is not so rough. So, you’ll have a softer surface to land on. Your kids will be okay tossing on the sand.

5. Beach Handball

You can also play handball on the beach. It’s more like soccer, only that you throw the ball around instead of kicking it.

You can make the goalposts using just anything you can find. You can also play handball with any number of players.

What’s important is getting the right ball (a handball) and knowing the basic rules.

6. Mini-Golf

You can also give your children a golf-like experience on the coastline. It doesn’t have to be like the real thing, which means you only need golf balls and plastic clubs.

You’ll then need to make holes on the sand surface before you can take aims.

Beach Sports That Involve Running

You can also try running sports, and here are the top recommendations:

1. Beach Flags

The beach flags game is more like the musical chairs game, only that flags replace chairs.

You are required to arrange a set of flags on one end, one fewer than the participants. You’ll then need to run towards the flags and grab a flag each.

Then, the guy that misses the flag goes out of the game as you take out one flag. That continues until one person grabs the last standing flag.

2. Frisbee Tossing

How about you put your disc-tossing prowess to the test? I’m suggesting you try Frisbee tossing, which requires you to set a perimeter line a few meters away.

Then, you’ll need to stand on one end and toss the Frisbee discs as far as you can. You can even do it from the water.

Frisbee tossing can be competitive. So, get as many people as possible to participate.

3. Water Bucket Relay

Relays are quite interesting not just to play but also to watch. So, your kids will love the water bucket relay.

You’ll need to provide them with plastic cups that they’ll need to fill with water from one end and empty in buckets on the other end.

Each of them will need to fill their bucket with water, and the one that does it first wins the contest.

Other Beach Sports

You can also try out these outdoor games:

Kite flying

Snorkeling

Swimming

Treasure hunt

Beach basketball

Tag of war

Beach bowling

Bubble blowing

Scuba diving

Sailing

Kite surfing

Jet skiing

Deep-sea diving

Stand up paddle (SUP) boarding

Conclusion

Above are the best sports you can play on the beach. So, it’s a matter of preference. Pick a game or two that you can play and include it in your fun activities on the coastline.