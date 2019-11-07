Staying Healthy During the Winter Season

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

With the cold weather finally here to stay, it is imperative that we begin to consider what it takes to stay healthy during the winter season. Without a doubt the winter season always comes with an illness such as the flu and the common cold, however, how can we safeguard ourselves from such illness? What are some good tips to maintain a healthy immune system and staying healthy during the cold season?

As alluded to, in order to ward off potential illness it is important to maintain a strong immune system. So, what goes into maintaining a strong immune system? First things first is rest. In our culture, we are in a very busy lifestyle and unfortunately, sometimes sleep is the sacrifice. Adjusting your schedule to make sure that you are receiving at least six to eight hours of quality sleep a night is critical. Sleep is the time at which your body is recovering and rejuvenating, and it is very important in regard to a healthy immune system.

Proper nutrition and hydration are also highly important. Making sure to drink at least 8 to 10 glasses of water per day is always a good rule of thumb. Taking in a diet heavy on fruits and vegetables with their phytonutrients can really help benefit a strong immune system. Be sure to stay away from processed foods and simple sugars and to keep them at a minimum.

Exercise in both forms of resistance training and aerobic training can also promote a healthy immune system. Make sure to get at least three to five workouts per week both cardiovascular and resistance training to maintain a healthy body. If you perform your workouts at the gym be very careful of germ transmission and make sure to properly wash your hands thoroughly after your workout. According to everybodyspersonaltrainer.com, germs run rampant in gems, especially during the winter season.

Many times, we miss workouts during the holiday season. Obviously, this has a major hand in weight gain and needs to be prevented. By carefully examining your schedule and allowing time for your workouts you can help to prevent weight gain from caloric consumption. In fact, many personal trainers believe that if you are staying on your fitness plan you can enjoy some extra treats during the holiday season and not gain too much weight.

Drinking more water can also help to alleviate some of the temptations during the holiday season. Filling your stomach up with water can give you that full feeling. This could prove to be helpful in preventing you from eating too much and taking in large portions of food. Additionally, trying to maintain a low carbohydrate diet aside from taking in those inevitable treats can prove to be very helpful as well.

Many also believe that fasting if possible or engaging in intermittent fasting can be useful during this time of the year.

When taking in such large portions of food at once it can wreak havoc on your digestive system and make you feel bloated. By fasting for a prolonged period, you allow your digestive system to do its job and for your stomach to go down and lose its bloat.

Finally, stress is also a major consideration. Although we cannot eliminate stress, knowing how to properly deal with stress in a healthy more constructive fashion will do a lot to maintain health and to prevent sickness. When we become stressed our body secretes cortisol and other stress chemicals that wreak havoc on our central nervous system. Make sure to find good outlets for your stress and to not allow stressful days or situations to ruin your health.

Taking heed to all these tips can help you maintain health and wellness throughout the cold season.