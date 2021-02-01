5 Main Differences Between Steel and Aluminum Driveway Gates

It doesn’t matter why you are considering adding a fence to your property. Maybe you want to boost your privacy or improve the overall aesthetic appearance and boost the value. Its focal point is the driveway gate, which is why it will also be the main focus of this article.

Aluminum and steel are the two most popular options when it comes to ordering a new driveway gate. As you can assume, both of these have numerous unique features and benefits, as well as differences. Here are some of the things you should know to be able to make a well-informed decision.

1. Durability

Durability is the main advantage of these materials, especially when compared to some more traditional options such as wood. Installing a driveway gate requires you to make a significant investment, which is why it is crucial to go with an option that won’t require any repairs in the future.

Firstly, the main difference between these two that probably comes to your mind is the fact that aluminum is naturally resistant to weather elements, while steel isn’t. This is true. Aluminum won’t corrode and rust, which means that it requires minimum maintenance. However, due to the fact that steel doesn’t possess this feature in its natural form, manufacturers add a protective coating to it. This is a common practice, so it isn’t an additional feature, and you won’t have to pay extra for it. In a nutshell, the main advantage of these materials, and therefore, the reason that makes them so popular, is the fact that they are both durable, and hence, whichever one you choose, you can rest assured that it will serve you for many years to come.

2. Security

Another important requirement that is probably on your list is the ultimate security of your property. When it comes to this, you should go with a stronger material, and in this battle, steel is the winner. It is resistant to different kinds of impacts, which is means that it cannot be damaged in any way. This is true due to the fact that it is a high-strength material, but that is not all. During the production process of driveway gates, manufacturers implement welded construction process that further increases its strength, and therefore, security at the same time.

Aluminum is a lightweight material, but it can still provide you with a certain degree of security. Since it is not as resistant as steel, it can be a great choice if you want to install this gate on your residential property. However, if you are specifically looking for a security gate, steel is the best choice.

3. Design

When choosing a driveway gate, you want to have a variety of design options at your disposal. This is an extremely important feature to some people, while others don’t care too much about it. The very first thing you have to do is consider whether you want some unique design or you prefer something more traditional. Keep in mind that this style can greatly improve the overall appearance of your property, and hence, increase its value.

If this is one of the goals you want to achieve, the aluminum driveway gate is probably a better option for you. Why? Well, this material comes in multiple colors, and some companies enable their customers to create a custom shade they want. This is a great feature if you want to purchase a gate that completely matches the color of your home as well as the overall style. On the contrary, steel gates are limited when it comes to colors and shades, and they usually come in black and bronze.

Nevertheless, color options aside, keep in mind that both of these materials can provide you with numerous styling options. Basically, you can create any design that comes to your mind. Sure, you can go with a gate that is more traditional, but on the other note, you can create something entirely new. If this feature seems appealing and you are looking for inspiration, visit custom-driveway-gates.com to see some of the designs that may spark your creativity.

4. Installation

DIY projects have never been more popular, so a lot of people want to complete as many tasks as possible on their own. When it comes to installing a driveway fence, this task can prove to be impossible to do on your own, depending on the material you choose.

What are we talking about? Well, generally speaking, if you go with an aluminum gate, you will probably be able to install it on your own. Firstly, this material is easy to drill, so you won’t need any additional tools, but instead, you will be able to use the ones you already have. Secondly, as already mentioned, aluminum is lightweight, so you will be able to lift it with the help of another person.

Nevertheless, this is not the case when it comes to steel. Not only is the drilling more challenging, but you will also need a small army of friends to place the gate in its position simply because it is too heavy. Due to this reason, it may be a good idea to leave this task to professionals. Yes, you may have to pay extra for their fee, but you will save yourself a lot of time and effort you would have to invest if you were to tackle this task on your own.

5. Cost

Finally, we will discuss the cost of these options. Obviously, you should set a budget and make sure not to exceed it. As you can assume, when comparing these two, aluminum is a cheaper option. The fact that it is a high-strength material that can provide you with better security is why steel is a bit more expensive. In addition, the welded construction is another feature that increases its price.

Nevertheless, you have to carefully consider all the above-mentioned benefits and drawbacks, and make this decision according to your list of requirements. Surely, you want to go with something that is within your price range, but keep in mind that numerous other things such as custom color, shape, design, and size can affect the overall cost.