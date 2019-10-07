Straight Grindr Is Here

301 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If you have gay male friends, you’ve probably heard them mention Grindr at least once, if not a thousand times. For those of you not familiar with the app, it uses GPS technology to track other gay men in your vicinity available for “meetups.” Basically, you can look on your phone and find out which men are in the same bar, on the same block as you at the same moment. You can check out their stats and photos, chat, and decide on a meeting place if you choose. According to one of my single gay friends, this app has “revolutionized his dating life.” Another calls it “a slutty hookup heaven.” Soon, we’ll be able to draw our own conclusions.

This week, the company is launching a version of the app for heteros called Project Amicus. The success of Project Amicus is clearly reliant on us womanfolk. Are we ready and willing to engage in spontaneous meetup culture? Will it be the end of the date as we know it? And what about the increased possibility of being stalked or sexually assaulted? I personally cringe at the thought of advertising my whereabouts. I mean, I won’t even use FourSquare for that reason. If I want someone to know where I am, I’ll tell them.

Safety concerns aside (I believe there is a function that allows you to make your whereabouts unknown), I can see this app being totally liberating for the right woman at the right moment in her life. It could be a viable alternative for those that dislike online dating. Forget the suspense of exchanging days worth of messages just to arrive at a bar and realize you are sitting across from someone you’d never go on another date with.

It could be easier to get the initial meeting over right away. “You’re at this restaurant? Me too! Wave to me!” All things considered, a “bad wave” is much less painful than a bad date. And a “good first wave” could lead to a “second wave.” [The Daily Beast]

