10 Celebs Who Used Body Doubles For Nude Scenes

Penelope Cruz was preggers while filming “Pirates of the Caribbean 4.” She kept things close to home by having her little sister, Monica, double for her during long shots. Talk about blessed genes.

Mila Kunis opted for a butt double in “Friends with Benefits.” She told Ryan Seacrest, “I showed side boob and I figured I can’t just give everything all away at once. I gotta let it all out in little pieces here and there.”

She did get the chance to choose the young lady who would bare all for costar Justin Timberlake.

“These young ladies came in and they were in a casting room, the director and the casting director and my makeup artists and these lovely women had to show us their derrière and we chose the one that resembled my body the most without looking like it is fake,” revealed Mila.

Vera Farmiga

In her role as George Clooney’s casual lover in “Up in the Air,” Vera Farmiga opted for a double as she had recently given birth. “The breast milk down both sides — it would have been inappropriate,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

Isla Fisher