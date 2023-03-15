How to Wear and Style Halo Hair Extensions for Beginners: A Step-by-step Guide

Halo extensions are a popular type of hair extension that can be quickly and easily applied without the need for clips, glue, or weaves. These extensions sit on your head like a halo, with a thin wire that runs around the top of your head, and your natural hair covers it to give a seamless look. The benefits of wearing halo extensions include adding length and volume to your hair, creating a natural look, and allowing you to switch up your style without causing any damage to your natural hair.

At Sittingpretty, we believe that every woman deserves to look and feel her best. That’s why we offer a wide selection of high-quality halo extensions that are perfect for beginners who are new to the world of hair extensions.

In this step-by-step guide, we’ll take you through the process of wearing and styling halo extensions. Whether you want to add length to your hair, create a voluminous ponytail, or experiment with different styles, this guide will give you all the information you need. So let’s get started and transform your hair with halo extensions!

1. Choosing the Right Halo Hair Extension

When it comes to choosing the right halo extension, the key is to find one that matches your natural hair color, length, and texture. This will ensure that the extension blends seamlessly with your hair, giving you a natural and flawless look. Here’s what to consider when selecting a halo extension:

Hair color: It’s essential to choose a halo extension that matches your hair color. Most extension retailers offer a wide range of colors to choose from, so you can find the perfect match. If you’re having trouble finding the right shade, many also offer a color-matching service, where you can send in a photo of your hair, and they’ll help you find the best match. Hair length: Halo extensions come in different lengths, so it’s crucial to choose one that matches the length of your hair. You don’t want the extension to be too long or too short, as it will be noticeable and won’t blend well with your natural hair. Hair texture: The texture of your hair is also essential when selecting a halo extension. You can find various textures, from straight to curly, so you can find one that matches your natural look.

By considering these three factors, you can choose the right halo hair extension that will give you a seamless and natural look. Once you’ve found the perfect match, it’s time to move on to the next step: applying the extension.

2. Preparing Your Natural Hair

Before applying your halo extension, it’s crucial to prepare your natural hair properly. This involves making sure it’s clean, dry, and ready to hold the extension securely. Here are the steps you can follow to prepare your natural hair:

Clean your hair: Start by washing your hair with a mild shampoo and conditioner to remove any buildup of oils or styling products. Rinse thoroughly and towel-dry your head, making sure it’s not too wet. Apply hairspray or oil: Apply a small amount of hairspray or oil to your hair to help it hold the halo extension. Hairspray can add grip to your hair, while oil can help to smooth and soften it, making it easier to blend with the extension. Dry your hair: It’s essential to dry your hair thoroughly before applying the halo extension. You can use a blow dryer to dry it completely, making sure there’s no moisture left.

By preparing your natural hair correctly, you’ll create a good foundation for the halo extension, ensuring it’s secure and blends well with your natural hair. With your hair prepped and ready to go, it’s time to move on to the next step: putting on the halo extension.

3. Putting on the Halo Hair Extension

Putting on the halo extension is a simple process that can be done quickly and easily. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it:

Open the wire: Start by opening the wire of the halo extension, making sure it’s wide enough to fit around your head. Position the halo: Place the halo hair extension on top of your head, with the wire sitting around the crown of your head. Adjust the position of the halo so that it’s comfortable and sits evenly on your head. Pull your natural hair over the wire: Take your natural hair and pull it over the wire of the halo extension. This will ensure that the extension is hidden, and your hair looks natural and seamless. Adjust the halo: Adjust the halo extension by gently pulling the sides down to the nape of your neck. This will ensure that the extension is secure and won’t slip off. Make it secure: To make the halo extension even more secure, you can use bobby pins to pin it in place. Take a bobby pin and slide it over the wire and into your hair, making sure it’s hidden and secure.

By following these simple steps, you can put on the halo extension quickly and easily, creating a natural and seamless look. With the extension in place, you can move on to the next step: styling the halo extension.

4. Styling Your Halo Hair Extension

Once you’ve put on your halo hair extension, you can start styling it to create the perfect look. Whether you want to curl, straighten, or braid your hair, the halo extension is versatile and easy to style. Here are some tips on how to style your halo extension:

Curling: To curl your halo extension, you can use a curling iron or a wand. Make sure to use a heat protectant spray to protect the hair from damage. Section your hair, starting from the bottom, and wrap it around the curling iron. Hold for a few seconds, release, and move on to the next section. Once you’re finished, brush out the curls with a wide-toothed comb to create soft and natural-looking waves. Straightening: To straighten your halo extension, you can use a straightening iron. Apply a heat protectant spray beforehand. Section your hair and run the straightening iron through each section, starting from the top and working your way down. Once you’re finished, run a small amount of hair oil or serum through your hair to add shine and reduce frizz. Braiding: To braid your halo extension, you can start by sectioning your hair and creating the braid as you normally would. To create a more natural look, you can use a boar bristle brush to blend the extension with your natural hair.

Remember to be gentle when styling your halo extension and avoid using too much heat or pulling on the hair, as this can cause damage. To protect your halo hair extension from damage, you can use a heat protectant spray, avoid using hair products with alcohol, and store the extension in a safe place when not in use.

By following these tips, you can style your halo extension to create a variety of looks, from elegant curls to sleek straight hair or trendy braids.

Conclusion

In conclusion, wearing and styling halo extensions is a great way to add length, volume, and versatility to your natural hair. By following the simple steps outlined in this guide, you can select the right extension, prepare your natural hair, put on the extension securely, and style it to create a variety of looks.

Remember to be gentle with your halo hair extension and protect it from damage by using a heat protectant spray, avoiding alcohol-based hair products, and storing it safely when not in use. With these tips in mind, you can confidently try out halo hair extensions and transform your natural hair into a glamorous and versatile style.

We encourage you to give halo hair extensions a try and experience the benefits of having longer and fuller hair. Don’t be afraid to experiment with different styles and have fun with your new look!