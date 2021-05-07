Styling on a Budget: Save Money When Shopping For The Latest Trends

Clothes are expensive and cost you a lot especially when you’re obsessed with dressing up and looking stylish. So, are you interested in knowing how to not spend hundreds of dollars while still looking like a fashion icon?

Pay attention to these little tips:

Don’t Waste Money on Clothes You Won’t Wear

What good will buying clothes that you don’t wear do for you? Well no good at all, in fact, you would just be wasting money on something unnecessary and not worth it. So don’t buy it only because you saw that it’s on sale.

Instead, try and buy something of good quality that will last longer and you would wear. In this case, even if it is a bit outside of your intended budget it would still be worth it and you wouldn’t need to replace it for a long time. So it is still saving you money in the long run.

Check Out Second-Hand Stores

Thrift shops are known to have some fashionable, vintage clothes that are quite affordable and cheap. You just need to know how to properly thrift.

Frequently visit thrift shops

Thrift stores usually have a lot of clothes and they stock them regularly, so you’ll be able to find good stuff if you visit them frequently. You can even find good second-hand designer clothes for half the original price if not less. By thrifting and vintage shopping you can also experiment with clothes without damaging the environment. Although, vintage and retro clothes can be expensive depending on where you shop, thrift stores most often than not, have affordable prices.

Know what to buy

When browsing thrift shop fashion, look for items that are classic and don’t go out of fashion that quickly. Clothes such as denim jeans, jackets, and coats don’t go out of style that quickly so make sure to check those first. Whereas, bottom clothes such as jeans, pants, and skirts tend to last longer than tops since they are made out of better and sturdier quality

Don’t Settle For Full Price

If you have enough patience and do your research well, you are going to find a sale somewhere. So in case you see something that you really like and it’s outside of your budget, then just wait for the sale because it will come.

Before you go out shopping do some research and figure out which stores are offering sales at the moment. This can save you a lot of time as well as provide you with results. In case you are trying to figure out which retailers are having sales then I will make it easy by just showing you.

Retail stores such as H&M, Zara, Primark, and Next sales are offering discounted clothing which you can either shop in their stores or check out their websites as well as browse Kimbino’s online leaflets for their discounts and offers.

It is possible to look stylish while on a budget because these stores include well-known brands of clothing such as Adidas, Disney, and Prada, as well as their own brand items labeled Next, Zara, and so on. Whether you are looking for something for yourself, your family, or a friend you will definitely find it in the upcoming Zara, Primark, New Look, and Next sales.

To see some examples of savings, look at the table below:

Store Product Original price discounted Next Red tiered tunic £36 £14.50 Zara Hooded down puffer jacket £89.99 £49.99 h&m Quilted shirt jacket £34.99 £25.00 Next look Blue floral smock midi dress £19.99 £14.99 Matalan Scallop high neck jumper £14.00 £7.00

Source: Kimbino.com.uk

So keep in mind to do your research if you want to look stylish, wear designer clothes, and still save money.

Take Care of Your Clothes

You don’t have to buy too many clothes, just start taking good care of the clothes that you already have. Check your clothes, look at the tag and read the instructions so you know how to properly wash and dry as to not accidentally destroy them. If you don’t follow and ignore the instructions it will negatively affect your clothes and therefore, ruin them.

Additionally, washing your clothes, learning how to stitch and sew as well as finding a good local tailor are all easy ways to help you take care of your clothes and make them last longer. Here are some more ways that can help you take care of your clothes and simultaneously help you save money:

Know how to do basic repairs. Knowing how to do simple clothing adjustments and repairs needed, will extend the life of your clothes and help you save money. No matter how careful you are with your clothes, missing buttons, saggy or torn hems, will eventually happen. So in order to save money, it is better to learn the basics of adjusting your clothing.

Good hygiene. Maintaining good and healthy hygiene will help the clothing stay cleaner and in better shape. Sweat also leaves stains in the clothing which can permanently damage a sensitive piece of fabric. You can save money from having to buy new clothes, more than necessary if you keep proper hygiene as well as influence it on your family members.

Turn clothes inside out. You should always turn your clothes inside while washing them since clothing, in general, is sensitive and prone to fading. Inside-out washing is recommended for gym clothing, dark t-shirts, and dark denim.

Follow good storage practices. The longevity of your clothes is also based on the way you store them. Depending on how you store your clothes, they can either last you a good amount of years or you can damage and make them look shabby in only a matter of months. So make sure, to properly store them in the closet while leaving enough room for your clothes to breathe.

Styling on a budget is possible, as long as you know how to manage your costs and to keep telling yourself that you don’t need to have a closet full of clothes to look fashionable then you’re good to go.