How to Survive a Weekend Party in Krakow

How to survive a weekend long party in Krakow this guide on getting the best out of a few days of full action and returning home with a modicum of dignity and grace. Whether it is a Stag Party, sports group outing or lad weekend away a little preparation is essential for the ensuing onslaught of parties and activities your group organiser has laid on, especially in Krakow as there are no official closing times for dance or drinking venues.

Armed with the knowledge that Krakow has flexible closing times in its pubs, dance clubs and other similar venues you can afford the luxury of pacing your drinking rate and if you take a Guided Pub Crawl on your first night you get to know the best places to go and the best beer and shorts that suit you. This will hold you in good stead for the remaining days. Also, the Guides are well informed on local dos and don’ts including the scam predators that are always present in any popular party destination. The following is essential knowledge to avoid a fine from the local Municipal Police or Straz Miejska:

no drinking alcohol in public, for you it may be normal to drink alcohol in public back home but in Poland, it is against the law.

Also, crossing roads without the use of the appropriate road crossing spots, jaywalking as the Americans call it brings about an inconvenient fine if caught.

Do not to smoke at the tram/bus stops even if it looks as if it is in the open air.

Taking a taxi incurs the well-known trick of overpricing, always check to see if the vehicle is a registered taxi service or you can opt for a very efficient Uber or FreeNow service in Krakow.

One solid piece of advice is do not accept Strip Cub invitations from street promoters, it’s a scam, you may not survive the weekend if you end up in the wrong club, dazed, confused and bank account cleaned out! Take an organised Strip Club visit by a reputable Krakow stag do company such as Party Krakow who are based in Krakow.

Some more awareness is needed when ordering drinks in the dance clubs in Krakow, always ask for the cheapest vodka or whiskey as the bar staff are instructed to sell you the most expensive one if not specified. If you are seeking to buy drug related illegal substances then do so at your own peril as Krakow’s drug scene is of low quality or over cut and sometimes even fake drugs that can leave you feeling really ill and ruin the whole time you are here trying to recover from it.

You probably will be burning the LED candle at both ends, in the middle and down the sides, so, a lack of sleep will be a mitigating factor contributing to forgetfulness. To eliminate that reserve or book a wholesome meal for your group this will replenish the soul and get you back on party track for the next evening’s entertainment. Krakow has wide choice of international cuisine but the Brewery Feast, in particular, brings Polish cooking in to the limelight.

A massive beer marinated ham-hock with locally brewed beer is definitely one to try. Another activity that can help you regenerate is a cool River Boat Cruise with a spot of lunch, a midday meal on the river in the sun while you mete out the traditional Stag Group punishments for the partygoers misdemeanours from the previous evening. There are several places in Krakow that offer the Full English Breakfast including tea but you must for some milk for it as it is only the Brits that drink it this way.

As vodka is Poland’s national beverage for all occasions and you are tempted to try this fine but potent drink you should prepare. Make sure you have had something substantial to eat before you get on the shot rounds. It is advisable to take an organised Vodka Tasting session as platters of vodka drinking snacks are included to help you absorb some of Poland’s finest vodkas and remain conscious for the night’s further activities. However, if you are feeling queasy the next morning, or indeed, hungover then go for the Polish version of ‘The Hair of the Dog’ remedy, Kielbasa & Jajecznica or sausage and scrambled eggs in the morning and a Bloody Mary followed by a trip to a sauna and cold showers. Some of Krakow’s top hotels offer the sauna and well-being health spa options which can organised before you arrive here in anticipation of the planned alcohol fuelled action party nights.

Krakow has two main party areas, The Old Town and Kazimierz known as the Jewish Quarter, a brief review of some of Krakow’s buzzing nightlife venues for you to celebrate in. The Mercy Brown Bar, this 1920s Parisian themed bar above a restaurant where the bartenders love showing off their skills and good luck in finding this ‘hidden’ bar, it’s worth it. Garden Re this popular secluded, tree filled garden retreat is next to Maly Rynek in the centre. Dolnych Mlynow is a huge open air complex that used to be a tobacco factory in the old days, full of different pubs with indoor & outdoor seating with live music, open air cinema & theatre shows.

Kazimierz highlights the Jewish way of life with its restaurants and historical monuments. Like the Old Town, an evening spent there visiting the area’s best and most unusual public houses will be an enjoyable experience to say the least. The streets of Szeroka, Miodowa and the main square Plac Nowy are host to a great many fine drinking venues. Plac Nowy is a good starting for groups and Alchemia Pub maybe the first pub you see, it is a spacious drinking house with 2 floors, live music and a DJ. Close by is Pijalnia Wodki Piwa basically, Pub Vodka & Beer when translated. Cheap vodka shots with fancy names and beer on offer in this retro style locale. Eszeweria with its gravel stone beer garden and sofas & divans in all the nooks and cranies indoors gives this pub a very charming olde worlde vibe. One of the most popular beer gardens is Mleczarnia. If you fancy darts or pool then Beer Street Pub or the Billard Club Pik for a few frames of snooker.

Rest is not an option when you are in Krakow, funnily enough, Krakow is twinned with Rome, The Eternal city and so is Krakow. Buona fortuna!