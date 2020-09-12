The global pandemic has exposed the best and worst sides of society. However, the key factor that has surprised many people is the compact wedding strategy. Why gather a massive crowd when your entire circle can view your social media profiles?! This compact fashion explains why we need to rethink our attachment to the magnificent and big-fat weddings.

Why Sustainability?

Weddings for a long time have remained a display of wealth and grandeur to the public. With the entire world Aw-ing at the grandeur of celebrity weddings, only a fractional portion of the crowd appreciates the vitality of sustainable wedding fashion. Before we jump to the rationale of sustainability, we need to ask ourselves – what is sustainability?

The concept is fairly simple: Maintaining the budget and resources at a rational level, and the reduction of food wastage and depletion of resources.

Now, you know why we need to have our weddings in a sustainable fashion!

Grand weddings are not only a hub for food and fuel wastage but also a significant contributor to pollution, as the number of greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide in the particular region increases due to over-crowd and concentrated vehicular pollution.

A sustainable wedding plan can not only save the environment but can also save you a lot of money and food. Hold the hands of your partner, without leaving hold of rationality.

Your little steps towards a sustainable wedding

Organizing an entirely sustainable wedding might sound like a challenging task, but it’s not. There are 4 factors influencing a wedding largely:

Saving up on the Grand Feast

Simplifying the exquisite attire

Choosing where it all happens

Check the crowd!

Simplifying the exquisite attire

The impact and contentment in a wedding largely depend on the clothing of the bride, the groom, and the guests. An equal magnificence is expected in both the bride’s and groom’s wedding attire, you can find one at Cbazaar.

The most common mistake committed by everyone hosting a marriage or getting married is the wrong choice of wedding dress. A wedding attire should not only satisfy the grandeur, display, and cultural aspects, but also the integrity, quality, and sustainability needs. Wedding dresses are focused on setting the bride’s and groom’s classy grand mien, apart from the rest of the crowd gathered, raised, and accentuated on the wedding platform.

However, the wedding attire chosen is hardly rational. The wedding suit should not only be traditional and exquisitely decorated but also rational and budget-friendly. Replacing the one-time use wedding dress with a superlative style, an elegantly designed, durable, and sustainable outfit would be a smart move.

Accessories are the inevitable part of the wedding attire that embellishes the entire traditional outfit. While accessories cannot be a waste of money, it can be an unnecessary overload over the wedding costume. An astute choice of accessory will be a suitable design, paired well with the outfit, that sets the entire spotlight on the bride and groom and transfixes every pair of eyes to the wedding platform.

Saving up on the Grand Feast

The royal food is the crown facet that determines the overall vibe of a wedding. The wedding meals are as important as the wedding itself, no matter whether they are wasted or tasted. While putting tremendous and meticulous efforts in arranging a “grand feast” for splendid display and savor, the wedding organizers and the host are ignorant of the amount of their fancy meal getting wasted.

While presenting a wide range of delicious and traditional food, it is equally important to limit the amount of food to a rational quantity. According to FAO, 14% of the Indian population is undernourished. Special care taken to donate the surplus food in a wedding to the poor or needy people in the nearby area, to ensure that no food is getting wasted, would be a significant move towards achieving sustainability.

Choosing where it all happens

From the past decade, the destination-wedding fashion has gained a vast fan base, promoting big fat weddings among society. Young girls often dream about a destination wedding, and readily spend huge amounts of money in eventuating their fantasy!

What the population does not realize is the impact and wastage caused by these fancy and big-fat weddings. Be it a destination wedding or a conventional city-style wedding, spending an opulent amount of money on the location and decoration has become an unwritten rule for gaining societal position. Finalizing an Eco-friendly destination for the wedding event and opting for simple yet elegant decors that don’t pollute the surrounding, would be an integral change, capable of channelizing the society towards rationality and Eco-friendliness.

Check the crowd!

Inviting every person you know to your wedding might sound normal, but it’s not! There are exigent reasons why NOT to gather a massive crowd.

The prime and obvious reason is pollution. Gathering a large crowd in a location, means more number of vehicles causing air pollution, veering plastic litters in and around the place, and congestion of that particular area. On average, a wedding causes an emission of 1.50 kg of CO per day!

The other subtle and unnoticed wastage is food and electricity wastage. A massive wedding population implies more food, and eventually more wastage. Besides food, the electricity wastage caused due to decorations and housing of the invitees is often underrated.

Are you a socially responsible person?

Weddings are nothing less than festivals, having a substantial impact on the economy and society’s culture. While big-fat weddings can be a cause of money, food, and fuel wastage, sustainable weddings can save a great deal of money, with less pollution and minimal wastage of food.

The promotion and acceptance of sustainable wedding fashion will enhance the practicality in our society while saving a great deal of time and money.

The idea of a sustainable wedding revolves around the fact that you can achieve the same value you get out of the wedding with much less spending. This disproportionate value for money exists in all four areas we saw but can be seen effortlessly in the ‘attire’ section. If I were to plan a wedding, I’d look at attire first. What would you do?

If you are planning a sustainable wedding, what are you waiting for? Quickly grab your attire and gear up for a change.