The Awesome Women Of WIGS

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

It can be tough to find meaty, interesting roles for women in Hollywood, which is why WIGS — tagline: “where it gets interesting” — is such a breath of fresh air. The YouTube channel created by Jon Avnet and Rodrigo Garcia has enlisted a bunch of mega talented actresses to star in a bunch of short films and/or web series, each telling the story of a strong, compelling woman. Filmmakers involved include Ami Mann, Lesli Linka Glatter, Marta Kauffman, Amy Lippman and Betty Thomas. So who are some of these women who have starred or are starring on WIGS? Let’s find out… [YouTube: WIGS]

Julia Stiles in “Blue”