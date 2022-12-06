The Most Popular Card Games Presented At Any Casino Online

Online casinos with a live dealer immediately became extremely popular. Any casino has card games and classic roulette with a live dealer in the list of its many offerings. Thanks to a live casino, you get close to the atmosphere of a real casino game, where a live dealer communicates with you, accepts bets, and tells you if you win or lose.

They are suitable for those who aren’t used to relying on luck. In them, you can increase the chances of winning through the use of certain tips.

There are dozens of gambling activities with cards. But not all of the available releases are popular, which is associated with a complex or lengthy gameplay, high casino advantage. But some varieties of card entertainment are characterized by simple rules and a fast course of the hand.

Poker

On serious virtual gambling sites, you can play poker with a live dealer. Different types of poker are adapted to the online version: Caribbean Stud, Casino Hold’em, three-card poker.

The croupier recalls the rules of the game of this or that type of poker, as well as just communicating with the player. A deck of cards here is not shuffled by the dealer, and a special shuffle machine, but the distribution of cards performs croupier, the player sees everything and controls.

The most popular card game in the world. In a casino online, a single deal format takes place, where participants compete with the dealer. You need to beat him by getting the highest combination.

The result in poker depends on the player’s decisions and RTP – the rate of return, which affects the selected table.

The hand begins with the placement of a bet. The participant makes an ante and receives cards. In some versions of poker, they can be replaced or take additional ones. Then the results are summed up – the dealer and the poker player compare the combinations collected.

Blackjack

Despite its European roots, this card game owes its popularity to American gambling establishments. Their owners gave it its current name and introduced a bonus bet for collecting ace and jack combinations.

Today, Blackjack is available at any casino online. Its essence is to beat the dealer. To do this, you need to collect a higher number of points. But it’s important to avoid overshooting. If you exceed the value of 21 counts as a loss.

The game starts with choosing a box and placing a bet. Then the dealer deals himself and the participant two cards each. Then comes the stage of decision-making. The player can stop, make a rebound or double the bet. In the latter case, he will get another card.

Then a dealer begins to act. He makes the rebound, if the hand brings less than 17 points. Then the points are counted.

After summing up, the results is the calculation of bets:

The player’s hand is stronger – a 1:1 payout is awarded.

The dealer has more points – the participant loses the bet.

Draw – the player gets his money back.

If the participant will have a Blackjack combination (ace with a card of 10 points), the payout is accrued at a rate of 3:2.

The main advantage of this game is the possibility of increasing the chances of winning through the use of basic strategy or card counting. Both options are mathematically sound, so they are effective.

Baccarat

The possibility of a live dealer made the game of baccarat very lively due to the pleasant communication. The salt of the game in the old days was not so much in it, as in the conversations at the lomber table. Thanks to the presence of a live person, baccarat is experiencing its heyday at online casinos.

It’s the simplest card game at a casino online. You need to bet on one of the three boxes: Tie, Banker, Player.

Cards in the casino when playing Baccarat are valued as follows:

Ace – 1 point.

From 2 to 9 – by rank.

10, J, Q, K – 1 point.

Pai Gow Poker

The peculiarity of the game is the need to make two combinations. To do this, the dealer deals 7 cards. Five of them are placed on the top box, the rest – on the bottom one. It’s important to observe the hierarchy. First, the strongest poker hand possible in the current deal must be made. A pair or lower is placed on the lower box.

In pai gow poker, a deck with a joker is used. The joker can replace any card on the top hand and works as an ace on the bottom hand.

In the next step of the hand, the combinations are compared. If both turn out to be stronger than the dealer, the player receives a payout at the odds of 1:1. When only one combination is stronger, a draw is declared. The bet is returned to the player’s account unchanged. If one of the hands immediately gets a draw, the money paid for it goes to the casino online.

Pros Of Live Casino Gambling

Live casino games can be thought of as something in-between the VIP room and the online casino.

The main advantages of live dealer games include:

The entourage of a real gambling establishment: there is a table, you can hear all the sounds accompanying the game;

You see all the dealer’s actions;

There is no RNG at all, your winnings depend on luck;

The dealer is usually an intelligent person, with whom it is simply pleasant to communicate;

All necessary graphical elements are of high quality.

Online casinos give you a taste of the atmosphere of a real gambling establishment, providing “live results”, independence from the random number generator, the ability to see the players and any actions of the dealer.