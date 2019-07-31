527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The gloves you wear at the gym have a wide range of names, including weight lifting gloves, exercise gloves, gym gloves, or workout gloves. No matter whatever name you choose to use, these wearables seem like an essential accessory to the gym. Weight lifting gloves are kind of a controversial topic in the gym and while some choose to wear them all the time, others aren’t big fans. If you are a gym newbie and can’t decide whether or not to wear gloves, take a look at some of the perks of using them. We’ve also included a suggestion of the best weight lifting gloves you can get, especially if you are a woman.

The Perks of Using Weight Lifting Gloves

Reduced Pressure

Training at the gym or lifting weights puts a lot of pressure on your hand. Hence, wearing gloves offers comfort to your hands when lifting weights and reduces the pressure on your hand.

Better Hygiene

The gym equipment is full of sweat, bacteria, fungus, and viruses. Hence, wearing gloves will keep you healthier as they prevent these bacteria to enter your skin, especially if you have an open sore on your hands. So, wearing weight lifting gloves at the gym reduces the exposure to bacteria, such as MRSA.

Improved Grip

If you want an enhanced grip while performing exercises or weight lifting, gloves are the easiest solution. Weight lifting gloves will boost your workout experience and add security if your hands are small or if you sweat. Thus, these gloves absorb the sweat from your hands and prevent slipping, which is crucial especially if you are doing a Kettlebell swing.

Protect the Skin

Having callus-free and smooth hands is sometimes next to impossible when weight lifting. So, weight lifting gloves prevent blisters and calluses as they reduce the abrasions from rough equipment. So, wearing gloves during your workout will protect your skin from all possible injuries.

Better Support

Improved support is definitely possible when wearing these gloves as there are gloves which offer support to the grip strength with the use of a wrist strap. This is an amazing advantage for people with weak wrists.

Increased Lift

It might sound surprising, but weight lifting gloves allow the weight to be equally distributed across your forearms. Hence, you will be able to lift heavier weights than usual and feel tougher than ever.

The Best Weight Lifting Gloves You Can Get

Learning all the advantages which come with wearing weight lifting gloves have probably convinced you that you need a pair of them as soon as possible. So, in order to make things easier for you, we’ve looked thoroughly and we’ve come up with the best weight lifting gloves you can get.

FREETOO Weight Lifting Gloves for Women

The FREETOO workout gloves for women will leave you speechless at how much they’ll improve your workout and weight lifting experience. These gloves are the perfect pick if you lift weights or do bench presses. Moreover, they are made for women and suitable for battle ropes, barbells, dumbbells, and horizontal bars.

The FREETOO weight lifting gloves come with 4mm SBR rough shock-absorbing cushions and exceptional quality anti-slip pull up due to the silicone dotted layer. So, they reduce the pressure on your palm, boost the comfort of your hand, and provide an outstanding grip. Moreover, they are easy to take off and feel very comfortable on your hand thanks to the 24 air holes on the palm and fingers.

What’s also great about these weight lifting gloves is their abrasion resistance and durability as they are made of microfiber and sewed with tough nylon threads.

So, click here if you want to get the FREETOO women workout gloves and enjoy your workout like never before.