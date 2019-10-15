The Secret to a Good Smile

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

We all want to wear a beautiful smile as we go about our lives. Smiles are inviting and show our best sides. However, not all smiles meet the desired expectations. Anything that makes our smiles less beautiful is a source of embarrassment and sometimes frustrations.

The beauty of a smile is composed of numerous elements including facial symmetry and dentition. The facial muscles, the jaws and teeth all come together to form a smile. Beauty is accentuated by alignment, symmetry and function. For most people, the only thing standing between them and a beautiful smile are their teeth.

Here are some secret tips provided by parramattadentalavenue.com.au professionals for maintaining a good set of teeth for the perfect smile.

Good dental hygiene

Observing good dental hygiene ensures your teeth remain healthy and look good. There are numerous ways to keep them clean:

Brushing your teeth regularly clears food debris from them while toothpaste protects the enamel. You should brush your teeth at least twice a day with each session lasting two minutes. Care should be taken, however. Although brushing is good, overdoing it can injure your gums and consequently your teeth.

Flossing clears particles from areas your toothbrush doesn’t reach. It’s recommended that flossing should be done at least once a day.

Mouthwash is an antiseptic solution that’s garbled to reduce the microbial load in the mouth thus reducing the risk of cavities. Other mouthwashes are anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal and analgesic.

All these methods of maintaining good oral hygiene should not be used in isolation. They produce the best results when used in combination.

Avoid unhealthy food

The health of your teeth depends on eating healthy food. Sugary and citric foods are known to promote tooth decay and erode the enamel. Oral bacteria consume sugar to produce harmful by-products that are harmful to the teeth. Moreover, sugar increases the microbial load in the oral cavity. If you want healthy teeth, stay away from processed sugar and acidic foods. Moreover, limit the number of snacks you consume in a day.

Visit the dentist

You should visit the dentist every time you develop toothaches, persistent bad breath, change in taste and tooth discoloration. A dental review is important to access tooth damage and curb further decay. Moreover, the damages can be repaired during a dental visit. If your teeth are completely healthy it’s still important to get at least two dental visits in a year. Aside from attending to teeth, dentists are also involved in maxilo-facial reconstruction.

If your smile is short of perfect, the dentist can find the solution to fix all the flaws. Where a multi-disciplinary approach is necessary, plastic surgeons and Ears, Nose and Teeth (ENT) surgeons can be called in. It’s recommended that every individual should see a dentist at least twice a year regardless of flaws.

Limit tobacco and alcohol use

Alcohol and tobacco slow down healing and promote damage to tissues including teeth. Smokers experience occult tooth discoloration and extensive tooth decay. Alcohol and tobacco are also known for promoting gum disease. If you want good teeth, stop smoking and limit your alcohol intake.

Manage systemic conditions

Some systemic diseases have grave implications for oral health. Gastro-oesophageal reflux disease causes extensive tooth erosion due to reflux of acidic gastric content. Diabetes can also lead to deplorable oral health.

The cure to bad breath is simple. Follow all the above measures to the latter and you will get the smile you desire. Consult a dentist if you still have queries.