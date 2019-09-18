The Sexy Bucket List

One of the crazy/sexy/cool things on this list just happened to me for the first time. (I’ll let you guess which one!) Still it’s so nice to know that there are still some things I’ve got left to experience, naked. Heck, as a Frisky gal, you have to try everything at least once! So, that’s why I decided to make this list of dirty things we’ve all gotta check off before we check out. Feel free to add your own naughty to-do list in the comments.
- Get your toes licked
- Get your hair pulled
- Get spanked
- The ol’ finger in the butt
- Hand someone your panties
- Receive a rim job
- Ride on top
- Ride on bottom
- Butt sex
- Sex it up in a public place
- Go to a lingerie party
- Car sex
- Costume play
- Have an office romance— doesn’t have to be full-on, but a kiss by the copier never hurt anyone
- Hook up with someone you’ll never see again
- Wield a riding crop, whip, or cat o’ nine tails
- Sit on his face
- Hit the big O at the same time
- Use sex toys to get both of you off
- Do an uncircumcised penis
- Bar bathroom sex
- Shower sex
- Food play, or if you’re willing to get dirrrty—splosh!
- Masturbate (see here)
- Get a couples massage
- Be the dom
- Be the sub
- Wear heels so high, you can’t walk out of bed in them
- Flash your boobs or butt (just don’t get arrested!)
- Hit a strip club
- Do a strip tease yourself
- Lace up in a corset
- Get tied up (be sure to have a safe word!)
- Act out your partner’s sexual fantasy
- Do someone who looks like a celeb
- (At least) kiss another girl
- Kiss a random stranger
- Help someone heal sexy nurse-style
- Pose for a camera (for some form of naked documentation)
- Have cyber sex
- Have phone sex
- Have sex with someone you love
- Have sex in a twin bed
- Have sex blindfolded
- Have a threesome and/or orgy
- Get bent over the kitchen counter
- Get dick slapped
- Get a pearl necklace
- Do someone hairless
- Do a human shag carpet
- Do someone waaaaaay hotter than you
- Do someone ripped
- Do it doggy-style
- Morning sex
- Sober sex
- Drunk sex
- Watch someone put on a sexy show for you
- Be watched while you put on your own sexy show
- Sex up someone older
- Sex up someone younger
- Skip work to bone
- Swallow
- Give a hand job with your non-dominant hand
- Make-up sex
- Breakup sex (aka “last licks”)
- 69
- Have sex at least 66 times to complete this list
Original by Simcha