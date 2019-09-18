The Sexy Bucket List

One of the crazy/sexy/cool things on this list just happened to me for the first time. (I’ll let you guess which one!) Still it’s so nice to know that there are still some things I’ve got left to experience, naked. Heck, as a Frisky gal, you have to try everything at least once! So, that’s why I decided to make this list of dirty things we’ve all gotta check off before we check out. Feel free to add your own naughty to-do list in the comments.

Get your toes licked Get your hair pulled Get spanked The ol’ finger in the butt Hand someone your panties Receive a rim job Ride on top Ride on bottom Butt sex Sex it up in a public place Go to a lingerie party Car sex Costume play Have an office romance— doesn’t have to be full-on, but a kiss by the copier never hurt anyone Hook up with someone you’ll never see again Wield a riding crop, whip, or cat o’ nine tails Sit on his face Hit the big O at the same time Use sex toys to get both of you off Do an uncircumcised penis Bar bathroom sex Shower sex Food play, or if you’re willing to get dirrrty—splosh! Masturbate (see here) Get a couples massage Be the dom Be the sub Wear heels so high, you can’t walk out of bed in them Flash your boobs or butt (just don’t get arrested!) Hit a strip club Do a strip tease yourself Lace up in a corset Get tied up (be sure to have a safe word!) Act out your partner’s sexual fantasy Do someone who looks like a celeb (At least) kiss another girl Kiss a random stranger Help someone heal sexy nurse-style Pose for a camera (for some form of naked documentation) Have cyber sex Have phone sex Have sex with someone you love Have sex in a twin bed Have sex blindfolded Have a threesome and/or orgy Get bent over the kitchen counter Get dick slapped Get a pearl necklace Do someone hairless Do a human shag carpet Do someone waaaaaay hotter than you Do someone ripped Do it doggy-style Morning sex Sober sex Drunk sex Watch someone put on a sexy show for you Be watched while you put on your own sexy show Sex up someone older Sex up someone younger Skip work to bone Swallow Give a hand job with your non-dominant hand Make-up sex Breakup sex (aka “last licks”) 69 Have sex at least 66 times to complete this list

Original by Simcha