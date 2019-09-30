The Top 10 Sites for Finding Remote Work

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Working remotely is becoming more and more popular these days. Finding work can sometimes be a challenge though – and it’s important to know where you can score new gigs if you want to keep your cash flow going!

1. Upwork

One of the oldest players on the market, Upwork has an established reputation as a great marketplace to sell various kinds of skills. It can take some time to get established here though, so pay attention to how you service your clients.

2. Flexjobs

According to DollarSanity, a good place if you want some extra services on top of the standard job market, Flexjobs can help you in your search for the ideal remote jobs by providing you with professional assistance and guidance when you’re a VIP member.

3. Freelancer

Another long-standing classic, Freelancer.com has been around for a long time and offers a number of great features, as well as an established network of clients and service providers. It can be very easy to find work here compared to some other platforms.

4. Fiverr

A more unique platform based on the idea of providing $5 services, you can earn much more at Fiverr too if you become popular. It’s common for successful sellers to set up package deals of $10, $20, $40 and even more. Once you’ve gained some popularity, people will be more than willing to purchase larger packages from you. Just try to keep up with the demand, as it can be overwhelming at times.

5. Guru

One of the biggest sites on the remote work market, and one with a very strong reputation as well. Guru features a good number of deals for pretty much any type of work, and it’s a great place to find a new job when nothing else is turning up any results. It has its slow periods as well though, so you may have to be patient if nothing is showing up.

6. Digital Point

Technically a forum, Digital Point also has a section for offering and buying services and digital products, and it has been around for a very long time. It can be a bit difficult for professionals to find work here, as the prices can be a bit low in most cases.

7. Indeed

Another very large site with an established reputation, Indeed is a very categorized site rich in content, and it has something for everyone. A large number of industries are covered here, and you’ll never be in a situation where you can’t find a new job that suits your needs.

8. WeWorkRemotely

You may have heard the name before, and that’s normal, because it’s a great site with a solid reputation in the remote work sector. WeWorkRemotely is partly known for having a constant flow of new jobs to pick from, and it’s one of the best places for newcomers and experienced freelancers alike.

9. Working Nomads

A site with a bit of a rougher community, but a great one for finding work nonetheless. Working Nomads is a place that values people’s time on both ends of the equation, and they will make that known through their standard operation – so make sure you can fit in!

10. Jobspresso

Last but not least, we also have Jobspresso. The unique thing about it is that everything posted is hand-curated. This means that the number of jobs posted will be smaller than on most other sites, but Jobspresso more than makes up for that with the quality of its average offer. It’s a good place to keep an eye on if you want to scout out some deals in the long run.