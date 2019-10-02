The Toy Box: Reviewing Lelo’s Siri 2 Musical Vibrator

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Lelo’s Siri 2 is a delightful little gem made to bring musical magic to your sex life by pulsing in time with the songs of your choice. It looks like a tiny remote control, sized to fit perfectly in the grip of your hand (or elsewhere on your bod). When I first pulled it out of the box, marveling over its light-up buttons and sifting through vibration settings, I was thrilled to give it a try. There was just one problem: where was it supposed to go!?

Right off the bat, I assumed it was meant to go inside me — after all, it says “vibrator” right in the product name — but its shape and the language used to describe it suddenly had me wondering if I was about to use the thing all wrong. Was it just an external massager? If I put a part of it inside me that wasn’t meant to go there, would the, ahem, wetness short-circuit the electronic controls and fry the thing? Would my vagina break this fancy sex toy!?

After a little light research, I discovered it was very plainly spelled out as a clitoral vibrator — not that anyone’s saying there aren’t bonus points if you find other ways to make it work for you! Once I finally got that sorted out, I moved on to testing out the various vibration settings. Each level of vibration is meant to be reminiscent of a style of music. I could choose classical, reggae, rumba, folk, hip hop, soul, techno, or jazz.

They felt similar to patterns I was used to in other vibrators, but this time they were more like a personal soundtrack. The Siri’s most notable feature is its ability to pick up on ambient noise and vibrate in time with it — which sounds amazing in theory, but awkward if there’s like a dog barking or “Judge Judy” on somewhere in the background while you’re trying to get off. I tested out the vibrations’ adaptability as I played sex-able tunes by Janelle Monae, Marvin Gaye and Louis XIV aloud.

I had trouble figuring out whether the vibe was actually pulsing to the music or just kind of confusing itself, because the vibes weren’t always in time with the songs’ beats. Since then, I’ve mostly just used it with the pre-set musical genre settings, but I’m still really happy with it.

What I love most about the Siri is how powerful it is for its size. It packs a punch and does so much for me even with very little pressure, which I generally need more of to get off. It’s like a little slice of magic. It’s meant to hold a charge for two hours and tends to last me longer than that, so I have as looooong as I’d like to mess around with it if I so choose, though I tend to be more of a “get in, get out” type of girl when it comes to solo seshes. (Does that make me sound too “dark era Miranda Hobbes” on some level? I’m just busy!)

It’s my new go-to for a divine orgasm in a pinch. Its design is also just plain pretty, so there’s that! One other tip: this thing can make you sing better! A vocal coach discovered a few years ago that holding toys like Siri up to your throat frees up your vocal chords and sets your voice free, which is what inspired Lelo to create Siri in the first place. As a singer myself, I’d hate to pass up any vibe that does that kind of double duty!

