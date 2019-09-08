The Ultimate Guide to Declutter Your Garage

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Did you know the majority of people use garage not for parking their cars but to store away their unused items? You will find cars parked in the driveways of many houses which have garages, sounds familiar?

We have created an ultimate guide for you which will help you declutter your garage so that you can organize your garage to free up more space.

1. Keep Your Weekend Free to Organize the Garage

Garage organization is not a one-day job and you cannot leave it in middle to continue some other day hence keep an entire weekend free to finish it in a go.

2. Plan Your Time

Do not jump to the organization stage, first plan out the steps and how much time you will spend doing each task to be able to finish the decluttering on time.

3. Remove Everything Out from the Garage

To be able to organize effectively, you will have to first empty the garage completely and clean it thoroughly.

4. Repair the Garage

It is good to repair your garage now and then as it is in general harshly used and needs to be maintained. As you have cleared all the items this is the best time, you can get your garage floors polished, paint the walls and repair if there is any damage in the structure. One wall of the garage is the door, which is essential to be in good shape to avoid any intrusions hence get your garage door repaired or if needed, get a new garage door installed by Lion Garage Door which provides prompt services, are reliable and will send fully trained technicians to get your job done.

5. Go Through All Your Items Before Putting it Back

Decluttering means throwing away unwanted items hence go through all your items and remove the ones which you do not need to store.

6. Make an Inventory

Before keeping the remaining items back in the garage, make an inventory of the items you are storing and also write down in which area of your garage you are storing which item. This will make it easier for you to search for the items later.

7. Use a Self-Storage

Most garages are mainly filed with miscellaneous items in boxes which is of no use at home. While storing back items in the garage, segregate the ones which you will be needing often and the items which you will not use for months. Rent a self-storage unit and store away the seasonal items. Remember, the primary purpose of your garage is to store your car, not items.

8. Build Storage Walls in the Garage

The remaining items that require to be stored in garage need not occupy floor space, instead build sufficient wall shelving which can store everything staring from your boxes to your garage tools.

9. Hoist Items to Clear Floor Space

Your aim should be to keep the garage floor as empty as possible to store your cars hence if you have bikes as well at home, hoist them by the ceiling so that it is stored off the floor and this will make more room in the garage.

10. Group Things Together Before Storing

The worst thing you can do while storing items is not grouping them. Finding something gets easier when you group similar items and store them together.

11. Label the Storage Boxes

While you store items in the boxes to put it up in the garage shelf, do not forget to label the boxes so that next time when you need to access something, you can access the right box instead of going through multiple boxes and cluttering the garage again.

12. Build a Mudroom in the Garage

At the entrance of the garage, define a space to remove your coats and shoes so that you can stop dirt from entering the garage and keep it cleaner for a longer duration.

Conclusion

Garage cleaning and organizing can be a really boring task but you can always make it fun by taking help from friends and family and once you are done, you will not only have space to store your miscellaneous items but you can finally use your garage for parking your car.