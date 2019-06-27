The Ultimate Guide to Planning a Campervan Road Trip in Iceland 2019

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Iceland is a country that should be explored by road. It is a country of wild, rugged landscapes, waterfalls, lakes, hot springs, and mountains. It is a country to savour, and the best way to do this is and travel from place to place is by campervan.

Driving a campervan around the country will add to your sense of adventure. There are plenty of facilities to help you restock and bed down for the night, and the country is served by a good road network which includes The Ring Road and The Golden Circle. So what do you need to know about exploring Iceland by campervan?

Hiring your Campervan for your Icelandic Adventure

Unless you own a campervan and want to arrange to get it to the country, it is a good idea to hire your vehicle for the trip. Campervan rental in Iceland is straightforward, and you can easily hire one from the Keflavik International Airport or one from a hotel in the town. This is situated near the capital city of Reykjavik.

Many arrange their campervan hire through https://www.campervanreykjavik.com/ as they have the insurance included in the price. Given Iceland’s weather which can be a little unpredictable, it is strongly advised that you get full insurance for your campervan adventure.

Plan your Route Using Maps

So, you have your camper now it is time to work out where you’re going. This is best done before you arrive in this country. Given how much there is to see and do it is advised you use actual maps, so you do not miss any points of interest. The more research you do before you get to Iceland, the better your vacation will be.

Many campervan adventurers use a map to navigate when they are driving around The Golden Circle or heading to the north or south of the country.

Ensure you Bring Provisions and Emergency Items

Given Iceland can be quite remote, it is a good idea to bring a flashlight and a first aid kit, extra blankets and a few essentials such as coffee and bread. Although you are never far from a campervan park if the worse happens and you have an accident, these things will become invaluable. If you can, carry extra fuel.

Fuel

The rule in Iceland is when you can fill up the tank. Even if you only filled up an hour before, fill up again. As mentioned carrying extra fuel is a good idea. Many Icelandic service stations are , and you simply fill up and pay by credit card.

The Rules of the Iceland Road

Iceland drives on the right like the U.S. and speed limits are strictly enforced and shown in kilometers per hour and not miles per hour. As such, it is essential you stick to them as if you are found breaking the speed limit you will be heavily fined up to around $800.

While driving around this country, listen to the weather reports in case a heavy cold front is approaching.

In the summer months Iceland’s tarmacked and H-Roads, (dirt tracks) can be traversed in a 2-wheel drive vehicle. Iceland’s F-Roads, however, are a different proposition as to take these on you will need a 4-wheel drive. These roads take you over mountains and across glacial rivers. The Government of Iceland recommends you travel in at least a convoy of two so should one breakdown you have a ‘buddy’ to get you out of trouble.

All of Iceland’s main attractions are reachable driving a two-wheel drive.

This includes:

The Blue Lagoon: Chill in the cool waters of the geothermal spa. A unique experience allowing you to bathe in clear thermal waters. There is nothing quite like it in the world.

The Golden Circle: This is one of the most driven routes in Iceland and is packed with amazing things to see from geysers that are hundreds of feet wide, to awe-inspiring waterfalls, lava fields and dense forests.

The Ring Road: This road takes you either north to south or south to north Iceland, allowing you to see the whole country.

When you travel around Iceland, it is an offence to stop anywhere to take a photograph or admire something rugged and beautiful on the side of the road. Rest assured, however, as there are designated parking areas close to places of wonder where you can park to get your perfect shot. It is not just a hefty fine, but it is bad etiquette to block the road even if the wonder you are looking at is amazing.

Iceland is a truly awe-inspiring country. Any visit will give you a good understanding of the land. Once you visit the country will be in your veins, and you will no doubt want to return to see the bits you didn’t have time for on your first visit.